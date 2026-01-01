NTSI: WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund
今日NTSI汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点48.44和高点48.67进行交易。
关注WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NTSI新闻
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- NTSI: Leveraged Balanced International Equity Treasury ETF, Strong Strategy, Thesis (NTSI)
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
常见问题解答
NTSI股票今天的价格是多少？
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund股票今天的定价为48.44。它在48.44 - 48.67范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为48.44，交易量达到26。NTSI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund股票是否支付股息？
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund目前的价值为48.44。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注2.26%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪NTSI走势。
如何购买NTSI股票？
您可以以48.44的当前价格购买WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund股票。订单通常设置在48.44或48.74附近，而26和-0.41%显示市场活动。立即关注NTSI的实时图表更新。
如何投资NTSI股票？
投资WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund需要考虑年度范围42.31 - 48.76和当前价格48.44。许多人在以48.44或48.74下订单之前，会比较1.83%和。实时查看NTSI价格图表，了解每日变化。
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund的最高价格是48.76。在42.31 - 48.76内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund的绩效。
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund（NTSI）的最低价格为42.31。将其与当前的48.44和42.31 - 48.76进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看NTSI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
NTSI股票是什么时候拆分的？
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、48.44和2.26%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 48.44
- 开盘价
- 48.64
- 卖价
- 48.44
- 买价
- 48.74
- 最低价
- 48.44
- 最高价
- 48.67
- 交易量
- 26
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 1.83%
- 6个月变化
- 2.58%
- 年变化
- 2.26%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%