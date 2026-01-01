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NTSI: WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund
NTSI exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.59 and at a high of 48.76.
Follow WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NTSI News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- NTSI: Leveraged Balanced International Equity Treasury ETF, Strong Strategy, Thesis (NTSI)
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NTSI stock price today?
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund stock is priced at 48.76 today. It trades within 48.59 - 48.76, yesterday's close was 48.19, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of NTSI shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund is currently valued at 48.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.93% and USD. View the chart live to track NTSI movements.
How to buy NTSI stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund shares at the current price of 48.76. Orders are usually placed near 48.76 or 49.06, while 19 and 0.25% show market activity. Follow NTSI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NTSI stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund involves considering the yearly range 42.31 - 48.76 and current price 48.76. Many compare 2.50% and 3.26% before placing orders at 48.76 or 49.06. Explore the NTSI price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the past year was 48.76. Within 42.31 - 48.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) over the year was 42.31. Comparing it with the current 48.76 and 42.31 - 48.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NTSI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NTSI stock split?
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.19, and 2.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.19
- Open
- 48.64
- Bid
- 48.76
- Ask
- 49.06
- Low
- 48.59
- High
- 48.76
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 1.18%
- Month Change
- 2.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.26%
- Year Change
- 2.93%