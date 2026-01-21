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NML: Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc

10.58 USD 0.21 (2.03%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日NML汇率已更改2.03%。当日，交易品种以低点10.35和高点10.65进行交易。

关注Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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NML新闻

常见问题解答

NML股票今天的价格是多少？

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc股票今天的定价为10.58。它在10.35 - 10.65范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为10.37，交易量达到164。NML的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc股票是否支付股息？

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc目前的价值为10.58。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注20.64%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪NML走势。

如何购买NML股票？

您可以以10.58的当前价格购买Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc股票。订单通常设置在10.58或10.88附近，而164和2.22%显示市场活动。立即关注NML的实时图表更新。

如何投资NML股票？

投资Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc需要考虑年度范围7.89 - 10.95和当前价格10.58。许多人在以10.58或10.88下订单之前，会比较1.93%和。实时查看NML价格图表，了解每日变化。

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc的最高价格是10.95。在7.89 - 10.95内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc的绩效。

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc股票的最低价格是多少？

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc（NML）的最低价格为7.89。将其与当前的10.58和7.89 - 10.95进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看NML在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

NML股票是什么时候拆分的？

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、10.37和20.64%中可见。

日范围
10.35 10.65
年范围
7.89 10.95
前一天收盘价
10.37
开盘价
10.35
卖价
10.58
买价
10.88
最低价
10.35
最高价
10.65
交易量
164
日变化
2.03%
月变化
1.93%
6个月变化
1.93%
年变化
20.64%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%