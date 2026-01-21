NML: Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc
今日NML汇率已更改2.03%。当日，交易品种以低点10.35和高点10.65进行交易。
关注Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NML新闻
- NML: Good Performance YTD, But A Decline In Oil Prices Might Weigh On Shares (NYSE:NML)
- 3 Retirement Income Funds For Stability, Inflation Resilience, And Growth (NYSEARCA:JAAA)
- July Marks Another Rate Increase For Liquids Pipelines
- NML: Valuation Is Getting Too Expensive (NYSE:NML)
- CEFS: Outperforms Funds Of Closed End Funds (BATS:CEFS)
- 2 Discounted Infrastructure Plays With Monthly Pay
- 6 April Raises With 1 High Yield Giving 20% And 1 Cut
- Iran Conflict And Energy Markets: The Initial Response From Active Managers
- Closed-End Funds: Looking For Infrastructure Opportunities With AI Driving Them Higher
- NML: Data Centers Are A Catalyst But Flawed Portfolio Structure (NYSE:NML)
- Markets And The Middle East: Impacts To Asset Classes
- Surging U.S. Power Needs Drive Gas Infrastructure Opportunity
- 7 High Yield Monthly Payers To Own
- Gauging The Mideast Supply Shock
- MLP Valuations: Where Are Midstream Pipelines Trading, Why Investors Are Paying Attention
- Midstream MLPs: High Income With Equity Characteristics
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Midstream And Rising Canadian Production And Exports
- NML: This Fund Is Worth Considering Given Current Energy Sector Trends (NYSE:NML)
- Natural Gas, Demand-Pull Pipelines And Midstream Valuations
- Why Midstream Cash Flows Hold Up When Energy Prices Don’t
- Energy Transfer And Capital Spending Shifts: Implications For MLP Cash Flows
- TYG: Multiple Mergers, Multiple Distribution Increases, Midstream Momentum (NYSE:TYG)
- Addressing Questions On Oil, Geopolitics, And Midstream
常见问题解答
NML股票今天的价格是多少？
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc股票今天的定价为10.58。它在10.35 - 10.65范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为10.37，交易量达到164。NML的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc股票是否支付股息？
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc目前的价值为10.58。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注20.64%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪NML走势。
如何购买NML股票？
您可以以10.58的当前价格购买Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc股票。订单通常设置在10.58或10.88附近，而164和2.22%显示市场活动。立即关注NML的实时图表更新。
如何投资NML股票？
投资Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc需要考虑年度范围7.89 - 10.95和当前价格10.58。许多人在以10.58或10.88下订单之前，会比较1.93%和。实时查看NML价格图表，了解每日变化。
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc的最高价格是10.95。在7.89 - 10.95内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc的绩效。
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc股票的最低价格是多少？
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc（NML）的最低价格为7.89。将其与当前的10.58和7.89 - 10.95进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看NML在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
NML股票是什么时候拆分的？
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、10.37和20.64%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 10.37
- 开盘价
- 10.35
- 卖价
- 10.58
- 买价
- 10.88
- 最低价
- 10.35
- 最高价
- 10.65
- 交易量
- 164
- 日变化
- 2.03%
- 月变化
- 1.93%
- 6个月变化
- 1.93%
- 年变化
- 20.64%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%