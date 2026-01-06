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NML: Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc
NML exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.07 and at a high of 10.25.
Follow Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- D1
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- MN
NML News
- 3 Retirement Income Funds For Stability, Inflation Resilience, And Growth (NYSEARCA:JAAA)
- July Marks Another Rate Increase For Liquids Pipelines
- NML: Valuation Is Getting Too Expensive (NYSE:NML)
- CEFS: Outperforms Funds Of Closed End Funds (BATS:CEFS)
- 2 Discounted Infrastructure Plays With Monthly Pay
- 6 April Raises With 1 High Yield Giving 20% And 1 Cut
- Iran Conflict And Energy Markets: The Initial Response From Active Managers
- Closed-End Funds: Looking For Infrastructure Opportunities With AI Driving Them Higher
- NML: Data Centers Are A Catalyst But Flawed Portfolio Structure (NYSE:NML)
- Markets And The Middle East: Impacts To Asset Classes
- Surging U.S. Power Needs Drive Gas Infrastructure Opportunity
- 7 High Yield Monthly Payers To Own
- Gauging The Mideast Supply Shock
- MLP Valuations: Where Are Midstream Pipelines Trading, Why Investors Are Paying Attention
- Midstream MLPs: High Income With Equity Characteristics
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Midstream And Rising Canadian Production And Exports
- NML: This Fund Is Worth Considering Given Current Energy Sector Trends (NYSE:NML)
- Natural Gas, Demand-Pull Pipelines And Midstream Valuations
- Why Midstream Cash Flows Hold Up When Energy Prices Don’t
- Energy Transfer And Capital Spending Shifts: Implications For MLP Cash Flows
- TYG: Multiple Mergers, Multiple Distribution Increases, Midstream Momentum (NYSE:TYG)
- Addressing Questions On Oil, Geopolitics, And Midstream
- Breaking Down Midstream/MLP Performance For 2025
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NML stock price today?
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc stock is priced at 10.17 today. It trades within 10.07 - 10.25, yesterday's close was 10.11, and trading volume reached 291. The live price chart of NML shows these updates.
Does Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is currently valued at 10.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.96% and USD. View the chart live to track NML movements.
How to buy NML stock?
You can buy Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc shares at the current price of 10.17. Orders are usually placed near 10.17 or 10.47, while 291 and 0.69% show market activity. Follow NML updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NML stock?
Investing in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 7.89 - 10.95 and current price 10.17. Many compare -2.02% and -2.02% before placing orders at 10.17 or 10.47. Explore the NML price chart live with daily changes.
What are Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc in the past year was 10.95. Within 7.89 - 10.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc (NML) over the year was 7.89. Comparing it with the current 10.17 and 7.89 - 10.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NML moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NML stock split?
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.11, and 15.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.11
- Open
- 10.10
- Bid
- 10.17
- Ask
- 10.47
- Low
- 10.07
- High
- 10.25
- Volume
- 291
- Daily Change
- 0.59%
- Month Change
- -2.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.02%
- Year Change
- 15.96%