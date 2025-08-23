NIE: Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi
今日NIE汇率已更改-0.49%。当日，交易品种以低点26.40和高点26.66进行交易。
关注Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NIE新闻
- NIE: This Convertible CEF Is Worth A Test Drive (NYSE:NIE)
- NIE: High Tech Exposure Poses Risks For This High Yielding CEF
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of Near 10% (June 2026)
- NIE: Well Supported Dividend Yield At An Attractive Valuation (NYSE:NIE)
- EVT: This Fund Could Work Well For An Income Investor Seeking Diversification (NYSE:EVT)
- NIE: Equity/Convertible CEF Gives Access To Technology Stocks, Attractive Dividend Yield
- NIE CEF: Reliable Dividends While Maintaining Exposure To Technology (NYSE:NIE)
- NIE: Market Valuations Appear Stretched, But This Fund's Has Improved
- NIE: A Multi-Asset Strategy For Growth & Income Investors (NYSE:NIE)
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of Nearly 9% (August 2025)
常见问题解答
NIE股票今天的价格是多少？
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi股票今天的定价为26.45。它在26.40 - 26.66范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为26.58，交易量达到84。NIE的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi股票是否支付股息？
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi目前的价值为26.45。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注7.70%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪NIE走势。
如何购买NIE股票？
您可以以26.45的当前价格购买Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi股票。订单通常设置在26.45或26.75附近，而84和-0.79%显示市场活动。立即关注NIE的实时图表更新。
如何投资NIE股票？
投资Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi需要考虑年度范围22.77 - 27.24和当前价格26.45。许多人在以26.45或26.75下订单之前，会比较2.04%和。实时查看NIE价格图表，了解每日变化。
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi的最高价格是27.24。在22.77 - 27.24内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi的绩效。
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi股票的最低价格是多少？
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi（NIE）的最低价格为22.77。将其与当前的26.45和22.77 - 27.24进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看NIE在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
NIE股票是什么时候拆分的？
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、26.58和7.70%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 26.58
- 开盘价
- 26.66
- 卖价
- 26.45
- 买价
- 26.75
- 最低价
- 26.40
- 最高价
- 26.66
- 交易量
- 84
- 日变化
- -0.49%
- 月变化
- 2.04%
- 6个月变化
- 4.46%
- 年变化
- 7.70%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%