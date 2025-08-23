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NIE: Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi

26.45 USD 0.13 (0.49%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日NIE汇率已更改-0.49%。当日，交易品种以低点26.40和高点26.66进行交易。

关注Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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NIE新闻

常见问题解答

NIE股票今天的价格是多少？

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi股票今天的定价为26.45。它在26.40 - 26.66范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为26.58，交易量达到84。NIE的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi股票是否支付股息？

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi目前的价值为26.45。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注7.70%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪NIE走势。

如何购买NIE股票？

您可以以26.45的当前价格购买Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi股票。订单通常设置在26.45或26.75附近，而84和-0.79%显示市场活动。立即关注NIE的实时图表更新。

如何投资NIE股票？

投资Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi需要考虑年度范围22.77 - 27.24和当前价格26.45。许多人在以26.45或26.75下订单之前，会比较2.04%和。实时查看NIE价格图表，了解每日变化。

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi的最高价格是27.24。在22.77 - 27.24内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi的绩效。

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi股票的最低价格是多少？

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi（NIE）的最低价格为22.77。将其与当前的26.45和22.77 - 27.24进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看NIE在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

NIE股票是什么时候拆分的？

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、26.58和7.70%中可见。

日范围
26.40 26.66
年范围
22.77 27.24
前一天收盘价
26.58
开盘价
26.66
卖价
26.45
买价
26.75
最低价
26.40
最高价
26.66
交易量
84
日变化
-0.49%
月变化
2.04%
6个月变化
4.46%
年变化
7.70%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%