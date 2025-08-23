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NIE: Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi

26.40 USD 0.21 (0.80%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NIE exchange rate has changed by 0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.27 and at a high of 26.49.

Follow Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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NIE News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NIE stock price today?

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi stock is priced at 26.40 today. It trades within 26.27 - 26.49, yesterday's close was 26.19, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of NIE shows these updates.

Does Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi stock pay dividends?

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi is currently valued at 26.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.49% and USD. View the chart live to track NIE movements.

How to buy NIE stock?

You can buy Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi shares at the current price of 26.40. Orders are usually placed near 26.40 or 26.70, while 46 and 0.42% show market activity. Follow NIE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NIE stock?

Investing in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi involves considering the yearly range 22.77 - 27.24 and current price 26.40. Many compare 1.85% and 4.27% before placing orders at 26.40 or 26.70. Explore the NIE price chart live with daily changes.

What are Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi stock highest prices?

The highest price of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi in the past year was 27.24. Within 22.77 - 27.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi performance using the live chart.

What are Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi (NIE) over the year was 22.77. Comparing it with the current 26.40 and 22.77 - 27.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NIE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NIE stock split?

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Common Shares of Benefi has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.19, and 7.49% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
26.27 26.49
Year Range
22.77 27.24
Previous Close
26.19
Open
26.29
Bid
26.40
Ask
26.70
Low
26.27
High
26.49
Volume
46
Daily Change
0.80%
Month Change
1.85%
6 Months Change
4.27%
Year Change
7.49%
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