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NFRA: FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

65.55 USD 0.36 (0.55%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日NFRA汇率已更改0.55%。当日，交易品种以低点65.38和高点65.57进行交易。

关注FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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  • M5
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NFRA新闻

常见问题解答

NFRA股票今天的价格是多少？

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund股票今天的定价为65.55。它在65.38 - 65.57范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为65.19，交易量达到34。NFRA的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund股票是否支付股息？

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund目前的价值为65.55。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注5.57%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪NFRA走势。

如何购买NFRA股票？

您可以以65.55的当前价格购买FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund股票。订单通常设置在65.55或65.85附近，而34和0.05%显示市场活动。立即关注NFRA的实时图表更新。

如何投资NFRA股票？

投资FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund需要考虑年度范围59.64 - 67.33和当前价格65.55。许多人在以65.55或65.85下订单之前，会比较0.38%和。实时查看NFRA价格图表，了解每日变化。

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund的最高价格是67.33。在59.64 - 67.33内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund的绩效。

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund（NFRA）的最低价格为59.64。将其与当前的65.55和59.64 - 67.33进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看NFRA在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

NFRA股票是什么时候拆分的？

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、65.19和5.57%中可见。

日范围
65.38 65.57
年范围
59.64 67.33
前一天收盘价
65.19
开盘价
65.52
卖价
65.55
买价
65.85
最低价
65.38
最高价
65.57
交易量
34
日变化
0.55%
月变化
0.38%
6个月变化
-1.28%
年变化
5.57%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%