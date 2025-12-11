NFRA: FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund
今日NFRA汇率已更改0.55%。当日，交易品种以低点65.38和高点65.57进行交易。
关注FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NFRA新闻
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- Why U.S. And International Dividend Strategies Are Working Again
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- Earnings Strength Keeps Us Risk-On
- Iran Conflict And Energy Markets: The Initial Response From Active Managers
- Interest Rate Rethink As Middle East Conflict Continues
- Mideast Shock Fuels Investing Themes
- IGF: A More Conservative Approach To Infrastructure Investment (NASDAQ:IGF)
- A Wider Path To Growth
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- Oil Surges, Stocks Slump: Markets Grapple With Iran Conflict
- The Infrastructure Buildout And The Skilled Trades We’re Missing
- The Next Big Theme: February 2026
- Energy, Infrastructure, Private Capital, Debasement Trade - 2026 Investment Themes Part 2
- Tapping Infrastructure's Potential
- Inside Hedge Fund Strategies: How They Work And Why Investors Are Paying Attention
- David Sykes On What Matters For Investors In 2026
- China nudges banks to disclose lending ties with Venezuela, Bloomberg News reports
- Trade Tensions And AI: The Big Market Themes For 2026
常见问题解答
NFRA股票今天的价格是多少？
FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund股票今天的定价为65.55。它在65.38 - 65.57范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为65.19，交易量达到34。NFRA的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund股票是否支付股息？
FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund目前的价值为65.55。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注5.57%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪NFRA走势。
如何购买NFRA股票？
您可以以65.55的当前价格购买FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund股票。订单通常设置在65.55或65.85附近，而34和0.05%显示市场活动。立即关注NFRA的实时图表更新。
如何投资NFRA股票？
投资FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund需要考虑年度范围59.64 - 67.33和当前价格65.55。许多人在以65.55或65.85下订单之前，会比较0.38%和。实时查看NFRA价格图表，了解每日变化。
FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund的最高价格是67.33。在59.64 - 67.33内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund的绩效。
FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund（NFRA）的最低价格为59.64。将其与当前的65.55和59.64 - 67.33进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看NFRA在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
NFRA股票是什么时候拆分的？
FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、65.19和5.57%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 65.19
- 开盘价
- 65.52
- 卖价
- 65.55
- 买价
- 65.85
- 最低价
- 65.38
- 最高价
- 65.57
- 交易量
- 34
- 日变化
- 0.55%
- 月变化
- 0.38%
- 6个月变化
- -1.28%
- 年变化
- 5.57%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%