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NFRA: FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund
NFRA exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.57 and at a high of 65.95.
Follow FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is NFRA stock price today?
FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund stock is priced at 65.76 today. It trades within 65.57 - 65.95, yesterday's close was 65.54, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of NFRA shows these updates.
Does FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund stock pay dividends?
FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund is currently valued at 65.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.91% and USD. View the chart live to track NFRA movements.
How to buy NFRA stock?
You can buy FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund shares at the current price of 65.76. Orders are usually placed near 65.76 or 66.06, while 43 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow NFRA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NFRA stock?
Investing in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 59.64 - 67.33 and current price 65.76. Many compare 0.70% and -0.96% before placing orders at 65.76 or 66.06. Explore the NFRA price chart live with daily changes.
What are FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the past year was 67.33. Within 59.64 - 67.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 65.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) over the year was 59.64. Comparing it with the current 65.76 and 59.64 - 67.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NFRA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NFRA stock split?
FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 65.54, and 5.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 65.54
- Open
- 65.57
- Bid
- 65.76
- Ask
- 66.06
- Low
- 65.57
- High
- 65.95
- Volume
- 43
- Daily Change
- 0.34%
- Month Change
- 0.70%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.96%
- Year Change
- 5.91%