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NCV: Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In

17.36 USD 0.04 (0.23%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日NCV汇率已更改0.23%。当日，交易品种以低点17.22和高点17.38进行交易。

关注Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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NCV新闻

常见问题解答

NCV股票今天的价格是多少？

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In股票今天的定价为17.36。它在17.22 - 17.38范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为17.32，交易量达到98。NCV的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In股票是否支付股息？

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In目前的价值为17.36。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注18.10%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪NCV走势。

如何购买NCV股票？

您可以以17.36的当前价格购买Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In股票。订单通常设置在17.36或17.66附近，而98和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注NCV的实时图表更新。

如何投资NCV股票？

投资Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In需要考虑年度范围14.46 - 17.65和当前价格17.36。许多人在以17.36或17.66下订单之前，会比较2.78%和。实时查看NCV价格图表，了解每日变化。

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In的最高价格是17.65。在14.46 - 17.65内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In的绩效。

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In股票的最低价格是多少？

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In（NCV）的最低价格为14.46。将其与当前的17.36和14.46 - 17.65进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看NCV在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

NCV股票是什么时候拆分的？

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、17.32和18.10%中可见。

日范围
17.22 17.38
年范围
14.46 17.65
前一天收盘价
17.32
开盘价
17.36
卖价
17.36
买价
17.66
最低价
17.22
最高价
17.38
交易量
98
日变化
0.23%
月变化
2.78%
6个月变化
6.70%
年变化
18.10%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%