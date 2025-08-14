NCV: Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In
今日NCV汇率已更改0.23%。当日，交易品种以低点17.22和高点17.38进行交易。
关注Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NCV新闻
- NIE: This Convertible CEF Is Worth A Test Drive (NYSE:NIE)
- Behind The Yield: A Closer Look At NCV (NYSE:NCV)
- NCV CEF: Dividend Coverage Improved But High Interest Rates Threaten Growth (NYSE:NCV)
- CHI: Inflation Still A Problem; This CEF Should Outperform Traditional Bonds In Real Terms
- AVK: This CEF Offers A Better Way To Invest In Bonds Than Most Other Funds (NYSE:AVK)
- Virtus Convertible & Income Fund's Preferred Stock: Yield Of 6.5% With "A" Credit Rating
- CHI: A Fully Covered 10.85% Yielding CEF Trading At A Reasonable Price
- NCV: Declining Payouts And Limited NAV Growth (NYSE:NCV)
- CCD: Improved Valuation Strengthens Thesis (NASDAQ:CCD)
- Stability And Profitability: What NCV.PR.A Hides With Over 6.5% Current Yield (NYSE:NCV)
常见问题解答
NCV股票今天的价格是多少？
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In股票今天的定价为17.36。它在17.22 - 17.38范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为17.32，交易量达到98。NCV的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In股票是否支付股息？
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In目前的价值为17.36。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注18.10%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪NCV走势。
如何购买NCV股票？
您可以以17.36的当前价格购买Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In股票。订单通常设置在17.36或17.66附近，而98和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注NCV的实时图表更新。
如何投资NCV股票？
投资Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In需要考虑年度范围14.46 - 17.65和当前价格17.36。许多人在以17.36或17.66下订单之前，会比较2.78%和。实时查看NCV价格图表，了解每日变化。
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In的最高价格是17.65。在14.46 - 17.65内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In的绩效。
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In股票的最低价格是多少？
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In（NCV）的最低价格为14.46。将其与当前的17.36和14.46 - 17.65进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看NCV在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
NCV股票是什么时候拆分的？
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、17.32和18.10%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.32
- 开盘价
- 17.36
- 卖价
- 17.36
- 买价
- 17.66
- 最低价
- 17.22
- 最高价
- 17.38
- 交易量
- 98
- 日变化
- 0.23%
- 月变化
- 2.78%
- 6个月变化
- 6.70%
- 年变化
- 18.10%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%