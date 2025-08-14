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NCV: Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In
NCV exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.04 and at a high of 17.24.
Follow Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NCV News
- NIE: This Convertible CEF Is Worth A Test Drive (NYSE:NIE)
- Behind The Yield: A Closer Look At NCV (NYSE:NCV)
- NCV CEF: Dividend Coverage Improved But High Interest Rates Threaten Growth (NYSE:NCV)
- CHI: Inflation Still A Problem; This CEF Should Outperform Traditional Bonds In Real Terms
- AVK: This CEF Offers A Better Way To Invest In Bonds Than Most Other Funds (NYSE:AVK)
- Virtus Convertible & Income Fund's Preferred Stock: Yield Of 6.5% With "A" Credit Rating
- CHI: A Fully Covered 10.85% Yielding CEF Trading At A Reasonable Price
- NCV: Declining Payouts And Limited NAV Growth (NYSE:NCV)
- CCD: Improved Valuation Strengthens Thesis (NASDAQ:CCD)
- Stability And Profitability: What NCV.PR.A Hides With Over 6.5% Current Yield (NYSE:NCV)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NCV stock price today?
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In stock is priced at 17.23 today. It trades within 17.04 - 17.24, yesterday's close was 17.08, and trading volume reached 129. The live price chart of NCV shows these updates.
Does Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In stock pay dividends?
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In is currently valued at 17.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.21% and USD. View the chart live to track NCV movements.
How to buy NCV stock?
You can buy Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In shares at the current price of 17.23. Orders are usually placed near 17.23 or 17.53, while 129 and 0.53% show market activity. Follow NCV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NCV stock?
Investing in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In involves considering the yearly range 14.46 - 17.65 and current price 17.23. Many compare 2.01% and 5.90% before placing orders at 17.23 or 17.53. Explore the NCV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In stock highest prices?
The highest price of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In in the past year was 17.65. Within 14.46 - 17.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In performance using the live chart.
What are Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In (NCV) over the year was 14.46. Comparing it with the current 17.23 and 14.46 - 17.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NCV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NCV stock split?
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial In has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.08, and 17.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.08
- Open
- 17.14
- Bid
- 17.23
- Ask
- 17.53
- Low
- 17.04
- High
- 17.24
- Volume
- 129
- Daily Change
- 0.88%
- Month Change
- 2.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.90%
- Year Change
- 17.21%