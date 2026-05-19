MTGP: WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund
今日MTGP汇率已更改0.16%。当日，交易品种以低点43.63和高点43.66进行交易。
关注WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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常见问题解答
MTGP股票今天的价格是多少？
WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund股票今天的定价为43.66。它在43.63 - 43.66范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为43.59，交易量达到3。MTGP的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund股票是否支付股息？
WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund目前的价值为43.66。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-1.00%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪MTGP走势。
如何购买MTGP股票？
您可以以43.66的当前价格购买WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund股票。订单通常设置在43.66或43.96附近，而3和0.07%显示市场活动。立即关注MTGP的实时图表更新。
如何投资MTGP股票？
投资WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund需要考虑年度范围43.50 - 45.35和当前价格43.66。许多人在以43.66或43.96下订单之前，会比较0.21%和。实时查看MTGP价格图表，了解每日变化。
WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund的最高价格是45.35。在43.50 - 45.35内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund的绩效。
WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund（MTGP）的最低价格为43.50。将其与当前的43.66和43.50 - 45.35进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看MTGP在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
MTGP股票是什么时候拆分的？
WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、43.59和-1.00%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 43.59
- 开盘价
- 43.63
- 卖价
- 43.66
- 买价
- 43.96
- 最低价
- 43.63
- 最高价
- 43.66
- 交易量
- 3
- 日变化
- 0.16%
- 月变化
- 0.21%
- 6个月变化
- -2.80%
- 年变化
- -1.00%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%