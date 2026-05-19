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MTGP: WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund

43.66 USD 0.07 (0.16%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日MTGP汇率已更改0.16%。当日，交易品种以低点43.63和高点43.66进行交易。

关注WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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MTGP新闻

常见问题解答

MTGP股票今天的价格是多少？

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund股票今天的定价为43.66。它在43.63 - 43.66范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为43.59，交易量达到3。MTGP的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund股票是否支付股息？

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund目前的价值为43.66。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-1.00%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪MTGP走势。

如何购买MTGP股票？

您可以以43.66的当前价格购买WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund股票。订单通常设置在43.66或43.96附近，而3和0.07%显示市场活动。立即关注MTGP的实时图表更新。

如何投资MTGP股票？

投资WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund需要考虑年度范围43.50 - 45.35和当前价格43.66。许多人在以43.66或43.96下订单之前，会比较0.21%和。实时查看MTGP价格图表，了解每日变化。

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund的最高价格是45.35。在43.50 - 45.35内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund的绩效。

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund（MTGP）的最低价格为43.50。将其与当前的43.66和43.50 - 45.35进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看MTGP在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

MTGP股票是什么时候拆分的？

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、43.59和-1.00%中可见。

日范围
43.63 43.66
年范围
43.50 45.35
前一天收盘价
43.59
开盘价
43.63
卖价
43.66
买价
43.96
最低价
43.63
最高价
43.66
交易量
3
日变化
0.16%
月变化
0.21%
6个月变化
-2.80%
年变化
-1.00%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%