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MTGP: WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund

43.64 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MTGP exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.64 and at a high of 43.76.

Follow WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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MTGP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MTGP stock price today?

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund stock is priced at 43.64 today. It trades within 43.64 - 43.76, yesterday's close was 43.67, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of MTGP shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund is currently valued at 43.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.04% and USD. View the chart live to track MTGP movements.

How to buy MTGP stock?

You can buy WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund shares at the current price of 43.64. Orders are usually placed near 43.64 or 43.94, while 9 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MTGP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MTGP stock?

Investing in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund involves considering the yearly range 43.50 - 45.35 and current price 43.64. Many compare 0.16% and -2.85% before placing orders at 43.64 or 43.94. Explore the MTGP price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund in the past year was 45.35. Within 43.50 - 45.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (MTGP) over the year was 43.50. Comparing it with the current 43.64 and 43.50 - 45.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MTGP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MTGP stock split?

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.67, and -1.04% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
43.64 43.76
Year Range
43.50 45.35
Previous Close
43.67
Open
43.64
Bid
43.64
Ask
43.94
Low
43.64
High
43.76
Volume
9
Daily Change
-0.07%
Month Change
0.16%
6 Months Change
-2.85%
Year Change
-1.04%
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