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MTGP: WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund
MTGP exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.64 and at a high of 43.76.
Follow WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MTGP News
- Central Banks Hold Steady As Semiconductor Volatility Returns
- Why Markets May Be Second-Guessing The U.S. Fed
- Why Global Bonds Matter Now
- Insurance Midyear Outlook: Finding Value In Tight Markets
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Market Outlook: Getting Serious In Summer Markets
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Mountain, Cliff, Or Ocean
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Inflation And Investing: What Sticky Prices Mean For Portfolios Today
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
- Finding Opportunity Beyond The Agg: An Introduction To Asset-Backed Securities
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- Rupture And Resilience
- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- AI Financing Needs Do Not Override Cyclical Drivers Of Yield
- CIO Weekly: In Search Of Breadth
- Energy Shocks, Rising Yields, And The Case For Bonds
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- The Top Retirement Trends That Are Reshaping Investing, Income And Longevity
- Bond Bloodbath Worsens On Inflation, Lax Fed, Flood Of New Debt; Mortgage Rates Hit 6.75%
- Many Trends Within The Same Market - Weekly Blog # 941
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MTGP stock price today?
WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund stock is priced at 43.64 today. It trades within 43.64 - 43.76, yesterday's close was 43.67, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of MTGP shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund is currently valued at 43.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.04% and USD. View the chart live to track MTGP movements.
How to buy MTGP stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund shares at the current price of 43.64. Orders are usually placed near 43.64 or 43.94, while 9 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MTGP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MTGP stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund involves considering the yearly range 43.50 - 45.35 and current price 43.64. Many compare 0.16% and -2.85% before placing orders at 43.64 or 43.94. Explore the MTGP price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund in the past year was 45.35. Within 43.50 - 45.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (MTGP) over the year was 43.50. Comparing it with the current 43.64 and 43.50 - 45.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MTGP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MTGP stock split?
WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.67, and -1.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.67
- Open
- 43.64
- Bid
- 43.64
- Ask
- 43.94
- Low
- 43.64
- High
- 43.76
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- -0.07%
- Month Change
- 0.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.85%
- Year Change
- -1.04%