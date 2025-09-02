报价部分
货币 / MKOR
回到股票

MKOR: Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF

58.16 USD 0.76 (1.32%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日MKOR汇率已更改1.32%。当日，交易品种以低点58.16和高点58.44进行交易。

关注Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MKOR新闻

常见问题解答

MKOR股票今天的价格是多少？

Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF股票今天的定价为58.16。它在58.16 - 58.44范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为57.40，交易量达到3。MKOR的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF股票是否支付股息？

Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF目前的价值为58.16。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注23.01%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪MKOR走势。

如何购买MKOR股票？

您可以以58.16的当前价格购买Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF股票。订单通常设置在58.16或58.46附近，而3和-0.48%显示市场活动。立即关注MKOR的实时图表更新。

如何投资MKOR股票？

投资Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF需要考虑年度范围41.00 - 72.96和当前价格58.16。许多人在以58.16或58.46下订单之前，会比较7.09%和。实时查看MKOR价格图表，了解每日变化。

Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF的最高价格是72.96。在41.00 - 72.96内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF的绩效。

Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF（MKOR）的最低价格为41.00。将其与当前的58.16和41.00 - 72.96进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看MKOR在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

MKOR股票是什么时候拆分的？

Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、57.40和23.01%中可见。

日范围
58.16 58.44
年范围
41.00 72.96
前一天收盘价
57.40
开盘价
58.44
卖价
58.16
买价
58.46
最低价
58.16
最高价
58.44
交易量
3
日变化
1.32%
月变化
7.09%
6个月变化
17.07%
年变化
23.01%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%