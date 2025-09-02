MKOR: Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF
今日MKOR汇率已更改1.32%。当日，交易品种以低点58.16和高点58.44进行交易。
关注Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MKOR新闻
- South Korea Still Has Investment Appeal: ETFs to Consider
- South Korean ETFs Under Radar as KOSPI Plunges Over 7% to Below 7000
- Here's Why Investors Should Still Go Long on South Korea ETFs
- Korea Active ETF (MKOR) Touches a New 52-Week High
- South Korea's Market Rally May Be Far From Over: ETFs to Consider
- Bullish on AI? South Korea ETFs Deserve a Spot in Portfolios
- South Korea Vs. U.S.: Who Wins The AI Trade? (NYSEARCA:EWY)
- South Korea ETFs Under Spotlight as Kospi Tops 7000 for the First Time
- South Korea Tops UK as 8th Largest Stock Market: Investing Via ETFs
- Why Investors Should Still Keep South Korea ETFs in Their Portfolios
- Why Investors Should Still Keep South Korea ETFs in Their Portfolios
- These Are the Emerging-Market ETFs That the Pros Are Recommending
- Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week
- South Korea's Chip-Fueled Surge Is Compelling But Temporary (NYSEARCA:EWY)
- Are South Korean ETFs Under Fire Post Trump's 25% Tariff Threat?
- South Korea ETFs: Tailwinds Carry Over From 2025
- Best-Performing Active ETFs of 2025
- EWY: Taking Stock Of The Largest South Korean ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)
常见问题解答
MKOR股票今天的价格是多少？
Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF股票今天的定价为58.16。它在58.16 - 58.44范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为57.40，交易量达到3。MKOR的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF股票是否支付股息？
Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF目前的价值为58.16。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注23.01%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪MKOR走势。
如何购买MKOR股票？
您可以以58.16的当前价格购买Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF股票。订单通常设置在58.16或58.46附近，而3和-0.48%显示市场活动。立即关注MKOR的实时图表更新。
如何投资MKOR股票？
投资Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF需要考虑年度范围41.00 - 72.96和当前价格58.16。许多人在以58.16或58.46下订单之前，会比较7.09%和。实时查看MKOR价格图表，了解每日变化。
Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF的最高价格是72.96。在41.00 - 72.96内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF的绩效。
Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF（MKOR）的最低价格为41.00。将其与当前的58.16和41.00 - 72.96进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看MKOR在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
MKOR股票是什么时候拆分的？
Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、57.40和23.01%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 57.40
- 开盘价
- 58.44
- 卖价
- 58.16
- 买价
- 58.46
- 最低价
- 58.16
- 最高价
- 58.44
- 交易量
- 3
- 日变化
- 1.32%
- 月变化
- 7.09%
- 6个月变化
- 17.07%
- 年变化
- 23.01%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%