- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MKOR: Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF
MKOR exchange rate has changed by 1.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.52 and at a high of 58.08.
Follow Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MKOR News
- South Korea Still Has Investment Appeal: ETFs to Consider
- South Korean ETFs Under Radar as KOSPI Plunges Over 7% to Below 7000
- Here's Why Investors Should Still Go Long on South Korea ETFs
- Korea Active ETF (MKOR) Touches a New 52-Week High
- South Korea's Market Rally May Be Far From Over: ETFs to Consider
- Bullish on AI? South Korea ETFs Deserve a Spot in Portfolios
- South Korea Vs. U.S.: Who Wins The AI Trade? (NYSEARCA:EWY)
- South Korea ETFs Under Spotlight as Kospi Tops 7000 for the First Time
- South Korea Tops UK as 8th Largest Stock Market: Investing Via ETFs
- Why Investors Should Still Keep South Korea ETFs in Their Portfolios
- Why Investors Should Still Keep South Korea ETFs in Their Portfolios
- These Are the Emerging-Market ETFs That the Pros Are Recommending
- Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week
- South Korea's Chip-Fueled Surge Is Compelling But Temporary (NYSEARCA:EWY)
- Are South Korean ETFs Under Fire Post Trump's 25% Tariff Threat?
- South Korea ETFs: Tailwinds Carry Over From 2025
- Best-Performing Active ETFs of 2025
- EWY: Taking Stock Of The Largest South Korean ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MKOR stock price today?
Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF stock is priced at 57.58 today. It trades within 56.52 - 58.08, yesterday's close was 56.81, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of MKOR shows these updates.
Does Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF stock pay dividends?
Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF is currently valued at 57.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.79% and USD. View the chart live to track MKOR movements.
How to buy MKOR stock?
You can buy Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF shares at the current price of 57.58. Orders are usually placed near 57.58 or 57.88, while 16 and -0.86% show market activity. Follow MKOR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MKOR stock?
Investing in Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.00 - 72.96 and current price 57.58. Many compare 6.02% and 15.90% before placing orders at 57.58 or 57.88. Explore the MKOR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF in the past year was 72.96. Within 41.00 - 72.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF (MKOR) over the year was 41.00. Comparing it with the current 57.58 and 41.00 - 72.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MKOR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MKOR stock split?
Matthews International Funds Matthews Korea Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.81, and 21.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 56.81
- Open
- 58.08
- Bid
- 57.58
- Ask
- 57.88
- Low
- 56.52
- High
- 58.08
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 1.36%
- Month Change
- 6.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.90%
- Year Change
- 21.79%