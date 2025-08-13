报价部分
货币 / MAGA
回到股票

MAGA: Point Bridge America First ETF

58.00 USD 0.81 (1.42%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日MAGA汇率已更改1.42%。当日，交易品种以低点57.91和高点58.00进行交易。

关注Point Bridge America First ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MAGA新闻

常见问题解答

MAGA股票今天的价格是多少？

Point Bridge America First ETF股票今天的定价为58.00。它在57.91 - 58.00范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为57.19，交易量达到8。MAGA的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Point Bridge America First ETF股票是否支付股息？

Point Bridge America First ETF目前的价值为58.00。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注11.20%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪MAGA走势。

如何购买MAGA股票？

您可以以58.00的当前价格购买Point Bridge America First ETF股票。订单通常设置在58.00或58.30附近，而8和0.16%显示市场活动。立即关注MAGA的实时图表更新。

如何投资MAGA股票？

投资Point Bridge America First ETF需要考虑年度范围50.46 - 58.00和当前价格58.00。许多人在以58.00或58.30下订单之前，会比较2.18%和。实时查看MAGA价格图表，了解每日变化。

Point Bridge America First ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Point Bridge America First ETF的最高价格是58.00。在50.46 - 58.00内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Point Bridge America First ETF的绩效。

Point Bridge America First ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Point Bridge America First ETF（MAGA）的最低价格为50.46。将其与当前的58.00和50.46 - 58.00进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看MAGA在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

MAGA股票是什么时候拆分的？

Point Bridge America First ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、57.19和11.20%中可见。

日范围
57.91 58.00
年范围
50.46 58.00
前一天收盘价
57.19
开盘价
57.91
卖价
58.00
买价
58.30
最低价
57.91
最高价
58.00
交易量
8
日变化
1.42%
月变化
2.18%
6个月变化
4.20%
年变化
11.20%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%