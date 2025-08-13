MAGA: Point Bridge America First ETF
今日MAGA汇率已更改1.42%。当日，交易品种以低点57.91和高点58.00进行交易。
关注Point Bridge America First ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MAGA新闻
- Winklevoss兄弟曾向特朗普超级PAC“MAGA”捐赠1000万美元比特币
- Winklevoss Brothers Donated $10 Million in Bitcoin to Trump Super PAC 'MAGA Inc.'
- Report: Crypto industry has spent $189 million so far in the 2026 U.S. election cycle
- Value Stocks: The Cash Flow Case For A Continuing Comeback
- This hidden investing flaw is costing you money. Talking to political opponents fixes it.
- In An Unsettled World, Value Investing Can Add A Layer Of Defense
- The Great Rotation: Why The Recent Value Rally Is Ready To Resume
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- Why An Income-Centric Approach Matters For Investing In Retirement
- 美股收盘：多重利空压顶华尔街情绪恶化 三大指数集体下跌
- Trump-themed ETF manager scoops up MAGA fund
- The creator of the viral Greenland hat says surging interest shows Trump went too far with takeover threats
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
- A Greenland group is selling 'Make America Go Away' hats for charity — and Americans are buying the most
- Time To Consider Value?
- X's fake accounts are exactly what Elon Musk paid for
- MAGA is once again divided over AI
- Market Pullback: Healthy Reset, Not Bursting Stock Bubble
- Equity Market Outlook Q4 2025 - Yes, There’s Still Room To Run
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- California Gov. Newsom Fires Back At US President With ‘Trump Corruption Coin’ Tease
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- Opinion: Lisa Cook, take the money and run
- MAGA to Elon Musk: We want you back
常见问题解答
MAGA股票今天的价格是多少？
Point Bridge America First ETF股票今天的定价为58.00。它在57.91 - 58.00范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为57.19，交易量达到8。MAGA的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Point Bridge America First ETF股票是否支付股息？
Point Bridge America First ETF目前的价值为58.00。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注11.20%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪MAGA走势。
如何购买MAGA股票？
您可以以58.00的当前价格购买Point Bridge America First ETF股票。订单通常设置在58.00或58.30附近，而8和0.16%显示市场活动。立即关注MAGA的实时图表更新。
如何投资MAGA股票？
投资Point Bridge America First ETF需要考虑年度范围50.46 - 58.00和当前价格58.00。许多人在以58.00或58.30下订单之前，会比较2.18%和。实时查看MAGA价格图表，了解每日变化。
Point Bridge America First ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Point Bridge America First ETF的最高价格是58.00。在50.46 - 58.00内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Point Bridge America First ETF的绩效。
Point Bridge America First ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Point Bridge America First ETF（MAGA）的最低价格为50.46。将其与当前的58.00和50.46 - 58.00进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看MAGA在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
MAGA股票是什么时候拆分的？
Point Bridge America First ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、57.19和11.20%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 57.19
- 开盘价
- 57.91
- 卖价
- 58.00
- 买价
- 58.30
- 最低价
- 57.91
- 最高价
- 58.00
- 交易量
- 8
- 日变化
- 1.42%
- 月变化
- 2.18%
- 6个月变化
- 4.20%
- 年变化
- 11.20%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%