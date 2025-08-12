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MAGA: Point Bridge America First ETF

57.19 USD 0.53 (0.92%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MAGA exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.19 and at a high of 57.44.

Follow Point Bridge America First ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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MAGA News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MAGA stock price today?

Point Bridge America First ETF stock is priced at 57.19 today. It trades within 57.19 - 57.44, yesterday's close was 57.72, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of MAGA shows these updates.

Does Point Bridge America First ETF stock pay dividends?

Point Bridge America First ETF is currently valued at 57.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.64% and USD. View the chart live to track MAGA movements.

How to buy MAGA stock?

You can buy Point Bridge America First ETF shares at the current price of 57.19. Orders are usually placed near 57.19 or 57.49, while 6 and -0.44% show market activity. Follow MAGA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MAGA stock?

Investing in Point Bridge America First ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.46 - 57.72 and current price 57.19. Many compare 0.76% and 2.75% before placing orders at 57.19 or 57.49. Explore the MAGA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Point Bridge America First ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Point Bridge America First ETF in the past year was 57.72. Within 50.46 - 57.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track Point Bridge America First ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Point Bridge America First ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) over the year was 50.46. Comparing it with the current 57.19 and 50.46 - 57.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MAGA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MAGA stock split?

Point Bridge America First ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.72, and 9.64% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
57.19 57.44
Year Range
50.46 57.72
Previous Close
57.72
Open
57.44
Bid
57.19
Ask
57.49
Low
57.19
High
57.44
Volume
6
Daily Change
-0.92%
Month Change
0.76%
6 Months Change
2.75%
Year Change
9.64%
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