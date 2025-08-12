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MAGA: Point Bridge America First ETF
MAGA exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.19 and at a high of 57.44.
Follow Point Bridge America First ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MAGA News
- Winklevoss Brothers Donated $10 Million in Bitcoin to Trump Super PAC 'MAGA Inc.'
- Report: Crypto industry has spent $189 million so far in the 2026 U.S. election cycle
- Value Stocks: The Cash Flow Case For A Continuing Comeback
- This hidden investing flaw is costing you money. Talking to political opponents fixes it.
- In An Unsettled World, Value Investing Can Add A Layer Of Defense
- The Great Rotation: Why The Recent Value Rally Is Ready To Resume
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- Why An Income-Centric Approach Matters For Investing In Retirement
- Trump-themed ETF manager scoops up MAGA fund
- The creator of the viral Greenland hat says surging interest shows Trump went too far with takeover threats
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
- A Greenland group is selling 'Make America Go Away' hats for charity — and Americans are buying the most
- Time To Consider Value?
- X's fake accounts are exactly what Elon Musk paid for
- MAGA is once again divided over AI
- Market Pullback: Healthy Reset, Not Bursting Stock Bubble
- Equity Market Outlook Q4 2025 - Yes, There’s Still Room To Run
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- California Gov. Newsom Fires Back At US President With ‘Trump Corruption Coin’ Tease
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- Opinion: Lisa Cook, take the money and run
- MAGA to Elon Musk: We want you back
- Opinion: Retirees are now at risk from politicized inflation data
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MAGA stock price today?
Point Bridge America First ETF stock is priced at 57.19 today. It trades within 57.19 - 57.44, yesterday's close was 57.72, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of MAGA shows these updates.
Does Point Bridge America First ETF stock pay dividends?
Point Bridge America First ETF is currently valued at 57.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.64% and USD. View the chart live to track MAGA movements.
How to buy MAGA stock?
You can buy Point Bridge America First ETF shares at the current price of 57.19. Orders are usually placed near 57.19 or 57.49, while 6 and -0.44% show market activity. Follow MAGA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MAGA stock?
Investing in Point Bridge America First ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.46 - 57.72 and current price 57.19. Many compare 0.76% and 2.75% before placing orders at 57.19 or 57.49. Explore the MAGA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Point Bridge America First ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Point Bridge America First ETF in the past year was 57.72. Within 50.46 - 57.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track Point Bridge America First ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Point Bridge America First ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) over the year was 50.46. Comparing it with the current 57.19 and 50.46 - 57.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MAGA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MAGA stock split?
Point Bridge America First ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.72, and 9.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 57.72
- Open
- 57.44
- Bid
- 57.19
- Ask
- 57.49
- Low
- 57.19
- High
- 57.44
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -0.92%
- Month Change
- 0.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.75%
- Year Change
- 9.64%