LVHI: Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
今日LVHI汇率已更改-0.05%。当日，交易品种以低点42.85和高点43.09进行交易。
关注Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LVHI新闻
- Global ETFs to Diversify as Tech Weakness Weighs on Markets
- Seeking Steady Income In An Unsteady World
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- 5 Reasons Why Low-Volatility ETFs Matter Now
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Focus on Income-Producing ETFs for Retirement: Here's Why
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- LVHI: This ETF Beat The S&P 500 Over The Last 5 Years (BATS:LVHI)
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Why Slow And Steady Still Wins In Dividend Investing
- Why This Is the Time for Low-Volatility ETFs
- How Equity Income Can Cushion Inflation And Create Durable Returns
- 5 Dividend ETFs Under $50 to Buy Now
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Bet on Low-Volatility ETFs Amid Iran War
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- A Broader Toolkit For Defense In Multi-Asset Income
- Harnessing Yield — And Growth — In Multi-Asset Income
- Global ETFs Worth Watching as Investors Rethink U.S. Tech Bets
- The Shift To Outcome-Driven ETFs
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
常见问题解答
LVHI股票今天的价格是多少？
Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF股票今天的定价为42.90。它在42.85 - 43.09范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为42.92，交易量达到1363。LVHI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF股票是否支付股息？
Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF目前的价值为42.90。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注24.49%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪LVHI走势。
如何购买LVHI股票？
您可以以42.90的当前价格购买Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF股票。订单通常设置在42.90或43.20附近，而1363和-0.12%显示市场活动。立即关注LVHI的实时图表更新。
如何投资LVHI股票？
投资Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF需要考虑年度范围34.25 - 43.13和当前价格42.90。许多人在以42.90或43.20下订单之前，会比较0.09%和。实时查看LVHI价格图表，了解每日变化。
Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF的最高价格是43.13。在34.25 - 43.13内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF的绩效。
Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF（LVHI）的最低价格为34.25。将其与当前的42.90和34.25 - 43.13进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看LVHI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
LVHI股票是什么时候拆分的？
Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、42.92和24.49%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 42.92
- 开盘价
- 42.95
- 卖价
- 42.90
- 买价
- 43.20
- 最低价
- 42.85
- 最高价
- 43.09
- 交易量
- 1.363 K
- 日变化
- -0.05%
- 月变化
- 0.09%
- 6个月变化
- 3.92%
- 年变化
- 24.49%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%