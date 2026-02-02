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LVHI: Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

42.90 USD 0.02 (0.05%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日LVHI汇率已更改-0.05%。当日，交易品种以低点42.85和高点43.09进行交易。

关注Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LVHI新闻

常见问题解答

LVHI股票今天的价格是多少？

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF股票今天的定价为42.90。它在42.85 - 43.09范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为42.92，交易量达到1363。LVHI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF股票是否支付股息？

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF目前的价值为42.90。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注24.49%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪LVHI走势。

如何购买LVHI股票？

您可以以42.90的当前价格购买Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF股票。订单通常设置在42.90或43.20附近，而1363和-0.12%显示市场活动。立即关注LVHI的实时图表更新。

如何投资LVHI股票？

投资Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF需要考虑年度范围34.25 - 43.13和当前价格42.90。许多人在以42.90或43.20下订单之前，会比较0.09%和。实时查看LVHI价格图表，了解每日变化。

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF的最高价格是43.13。在34.25 - 43.13内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF的绩效。

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF（LVHI）的最低价格为34.25。将其与当前的42.90和34.25 - 43.13进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看LVHI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

LVHI股票是什么时候拆分的？

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、42.92和24.49%中可见。

日范围
42.85 43.09
年范围
34.25 43.13
前一天收盘价
42.92
开盘价
42.95
卖价
42.90
买价
43.20
最低价
42.85
最高价
43.09
交易量
1.363 K
日变化
-0.05%
月变化
0.09%
6个月变化
3.92%
年变化
24.49%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%