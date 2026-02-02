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LVHI: Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
LVHI exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.81 and at a high of 43.13.
Follow Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LVHI News
- Global ETFs to Diversify as Tech Weakness Weighs on Markets
- Seeking Steady Income In An Unsteady World
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- 5 Reasons Why Low-Volatility ETFs Matter Now
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Focus on Income-Producing ETFs for Retirement: Here's Why
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- LVHI: This ETF Beat The S&P 500 Over The Last 5 Years (BATS:LVHI)
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Why Slow And Steady Still Wins In Dividend Investing
- Why This Is the Time for Low-Volatility ETFs
- How Equity Income Can Cushion Inflation And Create Durable Returns
- 5 Dividend ETFs Under $50 to Buy Now
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Bet on Low-Volatility ETFs Amid Iran War
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- A Broader Toolkit For Defense In Multi-Asset Income
- Harnessing Yield — And Growth — In Multi-Asset Income
- Global ETFs Worth Watching as Investors Rethink U.S. Tech Bets
- The Shift To Outcome-Driven ETFs
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LVHI stock price today?
Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock is priced at 42.91 today. It trades within 42.81 - 43.13, yesterday's close was 42.80, and trading volume reached 1557. The live price chart of LVHI shows these updates.
Does Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF is currently valued at 42.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.52% and USD. View the chart live to track LVHI movements.
How to buy LVHI stock?
You can buy Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF shares at the current price of 42.91. Orders are usually placed near 42.91 or 43.21, while 1557 and -0.42% show market activity. Follow LVHI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LVHI stock?
Investing in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.25 - 43.13 and current price 42.91. Many compare 0.12% and 3.95% before placing orders at 42.91 or 43.21. Explore the LVHI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the past year was 43.13. Within 34.25 - 43.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) over the year was 34.25. Comparing it with the current 42.91 and 34.25 - 43.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LVHI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LVHI stock split?
Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.80, and 24.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.80
- Open
- 43.09
- Bid
- 42.91
- Ask
- 43.21
- Low
- 42.81
- High
- 43.13
- Volume
- 1.557 K
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- 0.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.95%
- Year Change
- 24.52%