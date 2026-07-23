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LSAT: LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF

46.50 USD 0.22 (0.48%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日LSAT汇率已更改0.48%。当日，交易品种以低点46.43和高点46.50进行交易。

关注LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LSAT新闻

常见问题解答

LSAT股票今天的价格是多少？

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF股票今天的定价为46.50。它在46.43 - 46.50范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为46.28，交易量达到3。LSAT的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF股票是否支付股息？

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF目前的价值为46.50。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注12.13%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪LSAT走势。

如何购买LSAT股票？

您可以以46.50的当前价格购买LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF股票。订单通常设置在46.50或46.80附近，而3和0.15%显示市场活动。立即关注LSAT的实时图表更新。

如何投资LSAT股票？

投资LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF需要考虑年度范围38.57 - 46.90和当前价格46.50。许多人在以46.50或46.80下订单之前，会比较1.35%和。实时查看LSAT价格图表，了解每日变化。

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF的最高价格是46.90。在38.57 - 46.90内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF的绩效。

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF（LSAT）的最低价格为38.57。将其与当前的46.50和38.57 - 46.90进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看LSAT在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

LSAT股票是什么时候拆分的？

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、46.28和12.13%中可见。

日范围
46.43 46.50
年范围
38.57 46.90
前一天收盘价
46.28
开盘价
46.43
卖价
46.50
买价
46.80
最低价
46.43
最高价
46.50
交易量
3
日变化
0.48%
月变化
1.35%
6个月变化
16.57%
年变化
12.13%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%