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LSAT: LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF
LSAT exchange rate has changed by 0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.31 and at a high of 46.40.
Follow LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LSAT News
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Wraps Up Best Week Since April With Record Close
- CDT Insider Sentiment July 2026 - The Market Is Asking Questions
- S&P 500 To 10,000 - Why, When, And How Stocks Get There
- Passive In Name Only: The Active Bet Within Your Equity Index
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- What Past Sector Concentrations Tell Us About Today's Tech-Heavy S&P 500
- S&P 500 Earnings Yield Now 5%; A Quick Take On Google's Earnings Report
- Patience, Liquidity, And The Value Of Optionality
- U.S. Stocks: Margin Math Tests The Earnings Story
- Equities: Looking Beyond The Leaders
- This Week's Market Wrap: Earnings, Inflation, And AI-Driven Spending Concerns
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Ends Choppy Week In The Red
- The Tumble Of Two Sectors
- AI Capex Depreciation Risk Is The Catch To Record Earnings
- Bullish Sentiment Starting To Swing
- 6 Sectors And A Case Of Mixed Signals
- Is AI Making Inflation Better Or Worse?
- Margin Debt Jumps 7.9% In June To Another Record High
- A Pause And Some Jitters
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Sobriety, Thy Name Is Bond Market
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Inches Away From Record High
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- S&P 500's AI Run Has Momentum - But Not Much Margin For Error
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LSAT stock price today?
LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock is priced at 46.34 today. It trades within 46.31 - 46.40, yesterday's close was 45.94, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of LSAT shows these updates.
Does LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock pay dividends?
LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF is currently valued at 46.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.74% and USD. View the chart live to track LSAT movements.
How to buy LSAT stock?
You can buy LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF shares at the current price of 46.34. Orders are usually placed near 46.34 or 46.64, while 6 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow LSAT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LSAT stock?
Investing in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.57 - 46.90 and current price 46.34. Many compare 1.00% and 16.17% before placing orders at 46.34 or 46.64. Explore the LSAT price chart live with daily changes.
What are LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF in the past year was 46.90. Within 38.57 - 46.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF performance using the live chart.
What are LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT) over the year was 38.57. Comparing it with the current 46.34 and 38.57 - 46.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LSAT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LSAT stock split?
LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.94, and 11.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.94
- Open
- 46.40
- Bid
- 46.34
- Ask
- 46.64
- Low
- 46.31
- High
- 46.40
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.87%
- Month Change
- 1.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.17%
- Year Change
- 11.74%