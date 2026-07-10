QuotesSections
Currencies / LSAT
Back to US Stock Market

LSAT: LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF

46.34 USD 0.40 (0.87%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LSAT exchange rate has changed by 0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.31 and at a high of 46.40.

Follow LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LSAT News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is LSAT stock price today?

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock is priced at 46.34 today. It trades within 46.31 - 46.40, yesterday's close was 45.94, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of LSAT shows these updates.

Does LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock pay dividends?

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF is currently valued at 46.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.74% and USD. View the chart live to track LSAT movements.

How to buy LSAT stock?

You can buy LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF shares at the current price of 46.34. Orders are usually placed near 46.34 or 46.64, while 6 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow LSAT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into LSAT stock?

Investing in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.57 - 46.90 and current price 46.34. Many compare 1.00% and 16.17% before placing orders at 46.34 or 46.64. Explore the LSAT price chart live with daily changes.

What are LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF in the past year was 46.90. Within 38.57 - 46.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF performance using the live chart.

What are LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT) over the year was 38.57. Comparing it with the current 46.34 and 38.57 - 46.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LSAT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did LSAT stock split?

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.94, and 11.74% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
46.31 46.40
Year Range
38.57 46.90
Previous Close
45.94
Open
46.40
Bid
46.34
Ask
46.64
Low
46.31
High
46.40
Volume
6
Daily Change
0.87%
Month Change
1.00%
6 Months Change
16.17%
Year Change
11.74%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev