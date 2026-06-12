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LQDB: iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

84.71 USD 0.22 (0.26%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日LQDB汇率已更改-0.26%。当日，交易品种以低点84.71和高点84.73进行交易。

关注iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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LQDB新闻

常见问题解答

LQDB股票今天的价格是多少？

iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF股票今天的定价为84.71。它在84.71 - 84.73范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为84.93，交易量达到2。LQDB的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF股票是否支付股息？

iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF目前的价值为84.71。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-3.76%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪LQDB走势。

如何购买LQDB股票？

您可以以84.71的当前价格购买iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF股票。订单通常设置在84.71或85.01附近，而2和-0.02%显示市场活动。立即关注LQDB的实时图表更新。

如何投资LQDB股票？

投资iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF需要考虑年度范围84.64 - 88.16和当前价格84.71。许多人在以84.71或85.01下订单之前，会比较0.08%和。实时查看LQDB价格图表，了解每日变化。

iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF的最高价格是88.16。在84.64 - 88.16内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF的绩效。

iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF（LQDB）的最低价格为84.64。将其与当前的84.71和84.64 - 88.16进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看LQDB在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

LQDB股票是什么时候拆分的？

iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、84.93和-3.76%中可见。

日范围
84.71 84.73
年范围
84.64 88.16
前一天收盘价
84.93
开盘价
84.73
卖价
84.71
买价
85.01
最低价
84.71
最高价
84.73
交易量
2
日变化
-0.26%
月变化
0.08%
6个月变化
-3.03%
年变化
-3.76%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%