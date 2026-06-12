LQDB: iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF
今日LQDB汇率已更改-0.26%。当日，交易品种以低点84.71和高点84.73进行交易。
关注iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LQDB新闻
- SPX Skew Collapses On Upside Chasing
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- AI Borrowing Reshapes The Bond Market
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- Insurance Midyear Outlook: Finding Value In Tight Markets
- Why Market Volatility May Be Part Of The Bull Case
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- How SpaceX And AI Spending Are Reshaping Investment Grade Credit
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Full Picture: How Factors Work Together In Systematic Fixed Income
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Has The AI Trade Gone Too Far?
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
常见问题解答
LQDB股票今天的价格是多少？
iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF股票今天的定价为84.71。它在84.71 - 84.73范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为84.93，交易量达到2。LQDB的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF股票是否支付股息？
iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF目前的价值为84.71。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-3.76%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪LQDB走势。
如何购买LQDB股票？
您可以以84.71的当前价格购买iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF股票。订单通常设置在84.71或85.01附近，而2和-0.02%显示市场活动。立即关注LQDB的实时图表更新。
如何投资LQDB股票？
投资iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF需要考虑年度范围84.64 - 88.16和当前价格84.71。许多人在以84.71或85.01下订单之前，会比较0.08%和。实时查看LQDB价格图表，了解每日变化。
iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF的最高价格是88.16。在84.64 - 88.16内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF的绩效。
iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF（LQDB）的最低价格为84.64。将其与当前的84.71和84.64 - 88.16进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看LQDB在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
LQDB股票是什么时候拆分的？
iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、84.93和-3.76%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 84.93
- 开盘价
- 84.73
- 卖价
- 84.71
- 买价
- 85.01
- 最低价
- 84.71
- 最高价
- 84.73
- 交易量
- 2
- 日变化
- -0.26%
- 月变化
- 0.08%
- 6个月变化
- -3.03%
- 年变化
- -3.76%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%