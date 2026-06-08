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LQDB: iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF
LQDB exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.87 and at a high of 85.06.
Follow iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LQDB News
- AI Borrowing Reshapes The Bond Market
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- Insurance Midyear Outlook: Finding Value In Tight Markets
- Why Market Volatility May Be Part Of The Bull Case
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- How SpaceX And AI Spending Are Reshaping Investment Grade Credit
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Full Picture: How Factors Work Together In Systematic Fixed Income
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Has The AI Trade Gone Too Far?
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- Our June Perspective
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LQDB stock price today?
iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 84.93 today. It trades within 84.87 - 85.06, yesterday's close was 84.78, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of LQDB shows these updates.
Does iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 84.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.51% and USD. View the chart live to track LQDB movements.
How to buy LQDB stock?
You can buy iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 84.93. Orders are usually placed near 84.93 or 85.23, while 5 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow LQDB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LQDB stock?
Investing in iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 84.64 - 88.16 and current price 84.93. Many compare 0.34% and -2.78% before placing orders at 84.93 or 85.23. Explore the LQDB price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 88.16. Within 84.64 - 88.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 84.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) over the year was 84.64. Comparing it with the current 84.93 and 84.64 - 88.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LQDB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LQDB stock split?
iShares Trust iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 84.78, and -3.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 84.78
- Open
- 85.06
- Bid
- 84.93
- Ask
- 85.23
- Low
- 84.87
- High
- 85.06
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 0.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.78%
- Year Change
- -3.51%