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货币 / LEMB
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LEMB: iShares新兴市场本币国债ETF

42.92 USD 0.05 (0.12%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日LEMB汇率已更改-0.12%。当日，交易品种以低点42.91和高点42.99进行交易。

关注iShares新兴市场本币国债ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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LEMB新闻

常见问题解答

LEMB股票今天的价格是多少？

iShares新兴市场本币国债ETF股票今天的定价为42.92。它在42.91 - 42.99范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为42.97，交易量达到42。LEMB的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

iShares新兴市场本币国债ETF股票是否支付股息？

iShares新兴市场本币国债ETF目前的价值为42.92。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注5.98%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪LEMB走势。

如何购买LEMB股票？

您可以以42.92的当前价格购买iShares新兴市场本币国债ETF股票。订单通常设置在42.92或43.22附近，而42和-0.16%显示市场活动。立即关注LEMB的实时图表更新。

如何投资LEMB股票？

投资iShares新兴市场本币国债ETF需要考虑年度范围40.36 - 43.08和当前价格42.92。许多人在以42.92或43.22下订单之前，会比较0.63%和。实时查看LEMB价格图表，了解每日变化。

iShares新兴市场本币国债ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，iShares新兴市场本币国债ETF的最高价格是43.08。在40.36 - 43.08内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares新兴市场本币国债ETF的绩效。

iShares新兴市场本币国债ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

iShares新兴市场本币国债ETF（LEMB）的最低价格为40.36。将其与当前的42.92和40.36 - 43.08进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看LEMB在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

LEMB股票是什么时候拆分的？

iShares新兴市场本币国债ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、42.97和5.98%中可见。

日范围
42.91 42.99
年范围
40.36 43.08
前一天收盘价
42.97
开盘价
42.99
卖价
42.92
买价
43.22
最低价
42.91
最高价
42.99
交易量
42
日变化
-0.12%
月变化
0.63%
6个月变化
1.13%
年变化
5.98%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%