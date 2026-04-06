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LEMB: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond
LEMB exchange rate has changed by 0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.98 and at a high of 43.08.
Follow iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LEMB News
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- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly – August 2026
- Frontier Debt: Carry, Catalysts, And Country Selection
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- Sustainable Investment Insights - Bi-Annual Report: July 2026
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- Japan Bonds Tell Global Repricing Story
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly
- Fragmentation Favors Emerging Markets
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- The Asset Class Hiding In Plain Sight
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Emerging Asia (Ex.China) Government Bonds Monthly
- Emerging Market Debt: The Next Frontier For AI Disruption?
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- EM Debt: Resilience Amid Volatility
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- How The Oil Shock Is Clouding The Outlook For Interest Rates
- Getting Smarter - The Case For Global GDP Weighted Sov.Bond Indexes Strengthens?
- The New Divide In ASEAN Debt
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LEMB stock price today?
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond stock is priced at 43.07 today. It trades within 42.98 - 43.08, yesterday's close was 42.82, and trading volume reached 83. The live price chart of LEMB shows these updates.
Does iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond stock pay dividends?
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond is currently valued at 43.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.35% and USD. View the chart live to track LEMB movements.
How to buy LEMB stock?
You can buy iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond shares at the current price of 43.07. Orders are usually placed near 43.07 or 43.37, while 83 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow LEMB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LEMB stock?
Investing in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond involves considering the yearly range 40.36 - 43.08 and current price 43.07. Many compare 0.98% and 1.48% before placing orders at 43.07 or 43.37. Explore the LEMB price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond in the past year was 43.08. Within 40.36 - 43.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond performance using the live chart.
What are iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (LEMB) over the year was 40.36. Comparing it with the current 43.07 and 40.36 - 43.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LEMB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LEMB stock split?
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.82, and 6.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.82
- Open
- 43.07
- Bid
- 43.07
- Ask
- 43.37
- Low
- 42.98
- High
- 43.08
- Volume
- 83
- Daily Change
- 0.58%
- Month Change
- 0.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.48%
- Year Change
- 6.35%