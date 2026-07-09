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KURE: KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF

18.72 USD 0.09 (0.48%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日KURE汇率已更改-0.48%。当日，交易品种以低点18.70和高点18.77进行交易。

关注KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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  • W1
  • MN

KURE新闻

常见问题解答

KURE股票今天的价格是多少？

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF股票今天的定价为18.72。它在18.70 - 18.77范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为18.81，交易量达到45。KURE的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF股票是否支付股息？

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF目前的价值为18.72。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-2.45%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪KURE走势。

如何购买KURE股票？

您可以以18.72的当前价格购买KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF股票。订单通常设置在18.72或19.02附近，而45和-0.11%显示市场活动。立即关注KURE的实时图表更新。

如何投资KURE股票？

投资KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF需要考虑年度范围14.38 - 19.93和当前价格18.72。许多人在以18.72或19.02下订单之前，会比较9.67%和。实时查看KURE价格图表，了解每日变化。

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF的最高价格是19.93。在14.38 - 19.93内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF的绩效。

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF（KURE）的最低价格为14.38。将其与当前的18.72和14.38 - 19.93进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看KURE在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

KURE股票是什么时候拆分的？

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、18.81和-2.45%中可见。

日范围
18.70 18.77
年范围
14.38 19.93
前一天收盘价
18.81
开盘价
18.74
卖价
18.72
买价
19.02
最低价
18.70
最高价
18.77
交易量
45
日变化
-0.48%
月变化
9.67%
6个月变化
9.47%
年变化
-2.45%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%