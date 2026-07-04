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KURE: KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF
KURE exchange rate has changed by 6.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.31 and at a high of 18.55.
Follow KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KURE News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- China's Politburo Strikes A Supportive Tone But Offers Few Tangible Measures
- Geography, Geopolitics, And Gamesmanship Leave Little Room For Error In Energy Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- China's AI Boom Is Powering Its Exports, But Can It Carry The Economy?
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Strong Earnings And A Goldilocks Economy Backstop Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- Opening The Aperture On Global Investing
- Global Economic Outlook: July 2026 - Mid-Year Forecast Update
- A Bottom Is In For U.S.-China Trade
- Fiera Capital Global Asset Allocation - July 2026 Market Update
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- China Slowdown Worse Than Expected On Weak Domestic Demand
- China's Trade Grows At The Fastest Pace Since 2021
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- 3 Key Questions For China’s Second Half Of 2026
- Moderate Chinese Inflation Won’t Stand In The Way Of A Rate Cut
- Global Employment Falls For Second Month In June Amid Subdued Growth Expectations
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Peaking Amid Lower Oil Prices
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- Weekly Commentary: Our Semiquincentennial Gilded Age
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KURE stock price today?
KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF stock is priced at 18.54 today. It trades within 18.31 - 18.55, yesterday's close was 17.47, and trading volume reached 76. The live price chart of KURE shows these updates.
Does KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF stock pay dividends?
KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF is currently valued at 18.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.39% and USD. View the chart live to track KURE movements.
How to buy KURE stock?
You can buy KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF shares at the current price of 18.54. Orders are usually placed near 18.54 or 18.84, while 76 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow KURE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KURE stock?
Investing in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 14.38 - 19.93 and current price 18.54. Many compare 8.61% and 8.42% before placing orders at 18.54 or 18.84. Explore the KURE price chart live with daily changes.
What are KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the past year was 19.93. Within 14.38 - 19.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (KURE) over the year was 14.38. Comparing it with the current 18.54 and 14.38 - 19.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KURE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KURE stock split?
KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.47, and -3.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.47
- Open
- 18.49
- Bid
- 18.54
- Ask
- 18.84
- Low
- 18.31
- High
- 18.55
- Volume
- 76
- Daily Change
- 6.12%
- Month Change
- 8.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.42%
- Year Change
- -3.39%