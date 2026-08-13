KOID: KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF
今日KOID汇率已更改0.96%。当日，交易品种以低点38.78和高点39.25进行交易。
关注KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
常见问题解答
KOID股票今天的价格是多少？
KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF股票今天的定价为38.95。它在38.78 - 39.25范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为38.58，交易量达到306。KOID的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF股票是否支付股息？
KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF目前的价值为38.95。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注31.54%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪KOID走势。
如何购买KOID股票？
您可以以38.95的当前价格购买KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF股票。订单通常设置在38.95或39.25附近，而306和-0.08%显示市场活动。立即关注KOID的实时图表更新。
如何投资KOID股票？
投资KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF需要考虑年度范围27.79 - 43.32和当前价格38.95。许多人在以38.95或39.25下订单之前，会比较5.44%和。实时查看KOID价格图表，了解每日变化。
KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF的最高价格是43.32。在27.79 - 43.32内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF的绩效。
KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF（KOID）的最低价格为27.79。将其与当前的38.95和27.79 - 43.32进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看KOID在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
KOID股票是什么时候拆分的？
KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、38.58和31.54%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 38.58
- 开盘价
- 38.98
- 卖价
- 38.95
- 买价
- 39.25
- 最低价
- 38.78
- 最高价
- 39.25
- 交易量
- 306
- 日变化
- 0.96%
- 月变化
- 5.44%
- 6个月变化
- 10.40%
- 年变化
- 31.54%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%