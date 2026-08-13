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KOID: KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF

38.95 USD 0.37 (0.96%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日KOID汇率已更改0.96%。当日，交易品种以低点38.78和高点39.25进行交易。

关注KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

常见问题解答

KOID股票今天的价格是多少？

KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF股票今天的定价为38.95。它在38.78 - 39.25范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为38.58，交易量达到306。KOID的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF股票是否支付股息？

KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF目前的价值为38.95。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注31.54%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪KOID走势。

如何购买KOID股票？

您可以以38.95的当前价格购买KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF股票。订单通常设置在38.95或39.25附近，而306和-0.08%显示市场活动。立即关注KOID的实时图表更新。

如何投资KOID股票？

投资KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF需要考虑年度范围27.79 - 43.32和当前价格38.95。许多人在以38.95或39.25下订单之前，会比较5.44%和。实时查看KOID价格图表，了解每日变化。

KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF的最高价格是43.32。在27.79 - 43.32内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF的绩效。

KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF（KOID）的最低价格为27.79。将其与当前的38.95和27.79 - 43.32进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看KOID在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

KOID股票是什么时候拆分的？

KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、38.58和31.54%中可见。

日范围
38.78 39.25
年范围
27.79 43.32
前一天收盘价
38.58
开盘价
38.98
卖价
38.95
买价
39.25
最低价
38.78
最高价
39.25
交易量
306
日变化
0.96%
月变化
5.44%
6个月变化
10.40%
年变化
31.54%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%