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KOID: KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF
KOID exchange rate has changed by 1.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.68 and at a high of 39.25.
Follow KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is KOID stock price today?
KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF stock is priced at 39.08 today. It trades within 38.68 - 39.25, yesterday's close was 38.43, and trading volume reached 299. The live price chart of KOID shows these updates.
Does KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF stock pay dividends?
KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF is currently valued at 39.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.98% and USD. View the chart live to track KOID movements.
How to buy KOID stock?
You can buy KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF shares at the current price of 39.08. Orders are usually placed near 39.08 or 39.38, while 299 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow KOID updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KOID stock?
Investing in KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.79 - 43.32 and current price 39.08. Many compare 5.79% and 10.77% before placing orders at 39.08 or 39.38. Explore the KOID price chart live with daily changes.
What are KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF in the past year was 43.32. Within 27.79 - 43.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF (KOID) over the year was 27.79. Comparing it with the current 39.08 and 27.79 - 43.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KOID moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KOID stock split?
KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.43, and 31.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.43
- Open
- 39.13
- Bid
- 39.08
- Ask
- 39.38
- Low
- 38.68
- High
- 39.25
- Volume
- 299
- Daily Change
- 1.69%
- Month Change
- 5.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.77%
- Year Change
- 31.98%