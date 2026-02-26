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KARS: KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

30.67 USD 0.45 (1.45%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日KARS汇率已更改-1.45%。当日，交易品种以低点30.64和高点30.94进行交易。

关注KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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KARS新闻

常见问题解答

KARS股票今天的价格是多少？

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF股票今天的定价为30.67。它在30.64 - 30.94范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为31.12，交易量达到80。KARS的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF股票是否支付股息？

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF目前的价值为30.67。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注15.65%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪KARS走势。

如何购买KARS股票？

您可以以30.67的当前价格购买KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF股票。订单通常设置在30.67或30.97附近，而80和-0.49%显示市场活动。立即关注KARS的实时图表更新。

如何投资KARS股票？

投资KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF需要考虑年度范围26.38 - 38.06和当前价格30.67。许多人在以30.67或30.97下订单之前，会比较4.93%和。实时查看KARS价格图表，了解每日变化。

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF的最高价格是38.06。在26.38 - 38.06内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF的绩效。

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF（KARS）的最低价格为26.38。将其与当前的30.67和26.38 - 38.06进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看KARS在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

KARS股票是什么时候拆分的？

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、31.12和15.65%中可见。

日范围
30.64 30.94
年范围
26.38 38.06
前一天收盘价
31.12
开盘价
30.82
卖价
30.67
买价
30.97
最低价
30.64
最高价
30.94
交易量
80
日变化
-1.45%
月变化
4.93%
6个月变化
-5.80%
年变化
15.65%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%