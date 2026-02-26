KARS: KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF
今日KARS汇率已更改-1.45%。当日，交易品种以低点30.64和高点30.94进行交易。
关注KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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- Q1 Active Management Pulse: Positioning Broadens Beyond AI Leaders
常见问题解答
KARS股票今天的价格是多少？
KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF股票今天的定价为30.67。它在30.64 - 30.94范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为31.12，交易量达到80。KARS的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF股票是否支付股息？
KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF目前的价值为30.67。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注15.65%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪KARS走势。
如何购买KARS股票？
您可以以30.67的当前价格购买KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF股票。订单通常设置在30.67或30.97附近，而80和-0.49%显示市场活动。立即关注KARS的实时图表更新。
如何投资KARS股票？
投资KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF需要考虑年度范围26.38 - 38.06和当前价格30.67。许多人在以30.67或30.97下订单之前，会比较4.93%和。实时查看KARS价格图表，了解每日变化。
KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF的最高价格是38.06。在26.38 - 38.06内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF的绩效。
KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF（KARS）的最低价格为26.38。将其与当前的30.67和26.38 - 38.06进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看KARS在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
KARS股票是什么时候拆分的？
KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、31.12和15.65%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 31.12
- 开盘价
- 30.82
- 卖价
- 30.67
- 买价
- 30.97
- 最低价
- 30.64
- 最高价
- 30.94
- 交易量
- 80
- 日变化
- -1.45%
- 月变化
- 4.93%
- 6个月变化
- -5.80%
- 年变化
- 15.65%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%