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KARS: KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF
KARS exchange rate has changed by 2.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.67 and at a high of 30.90.
Follow KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KARS News
- What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Tesla’s Stock?
- AI Spending And Rails Lift Industrial Outlook
- 3 Forces Powering The Electrification Opportunity
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Dallas Fed Manufacturing: Stable Business Conditions In June
- Business Conditions Monthly April 2026
- Beyond AI Hype, 3 Trends Are Giving Industrial Stocks A Boost
- How Geopolitical Shifts Are Reshaping Metals Markets
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- Electric Vehicles ETF: Metals Prices Signal Potential Opportunity For KARS
- Are Self-Driving Cars the Future of Transport? ETFs at the Wheel
- Empire State Manufacturing Survey: Highest Level In Four Years
- DRIV Vs. KARS: 2 Electric Vehicle ETFs That Drive Very Differently (NASDAQ:DRIV)
- Trump Hits EU With 25% Auto Tariff: Will ETFs Shield Your Portfolio?
- Iran Conflict And Energy Markets: The Initial Response From Active Managers
- EV ETFs: A Long-Term Winner From Energy Market Turmoil?
- Global PMI: Tracking The Sectors Hit Hardest By The Middle East War
- Q4 2025 Earnings: AI Disruption Vs. Traditional Fundamentals
- The Odd Couple Of 2026: Cyclicals And Defensives
- Fuel Costs Tax Everyone
- Electric Vehicles ETF: KARS And China's Wild West Vehicle Capitalism
- Losing Charge? EV Market Outlook As Manufacturers Pull Back
- Q1 Active Management Pulse: Positioning Broadens Beyond AI Leaders
- The Next Big Theme: February 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KARS stock price today?
KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF stock is priced at 30.85 today. It trades within 30.67 - 30.90, yesterday's close was 30.16, and trading volume reached 53. The live price chart of KARS shows these updates.
Does KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF stock pay dividends?
KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF is currently valued at 30.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.33% and USD. View the chart live to track KARS movements.
How to buy KARS stock?
You can buy KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF shares at the current price of 30.85. Orders are usually placed near 30.85 or 31.15, while 53 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow KARS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KARS stock?
Investing in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.38 - 38.06 and current price 30.85. Many compare 5.54% and -5.25% before placing orders at 30.85 or 31.15. Explore the KARS price chart live with daily changes.
What are KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the past year was 38.06. Within 26.38 - 38.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) over the year was 26.38. Comparing it with the current 30.85 and 26.38 - 38.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KARS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KARS stock split?
KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.16, and 16.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.16
- Open
- 30.82
- Bid
- 30.85
- Ask
- 31.15
- Low
- 30.67
- High
- 30.90
- Volume
- 53
- Daily Change
- 2.29%
- Month Change
- 5.54%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.25%
- Year Change
- 16.33%