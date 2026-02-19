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KARS: KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

30.85 USD 0.69 (2.29%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KARS exchange rate has changed by 2.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.67 and at a high of 30.90.

Follow KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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KARS News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is KARS stock price today?

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF stock is priced at 30.85 today. It trades within 30.67 - 30.90, yesterday's close was 30.16, and trading volume reached 53. The live price chart of KARS shows these updates.

Does KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF stock pay dividends?

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF is currently valued at 30.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.33% and USD. View the chart live to track KARS movements.

How to buy KARS stock?

You can buy KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF shares at the current price of 30.85. Orders are usually placed near 30.85 or 31.15, while 53 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow KARS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KARS stock?

Investing in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.38 - 38.06 and current price 30.85. Many compare 5.54% and -5.25% before placing orders at 30.85 or 31.15. Explore the KARS price chart live with daily changes.

What are KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the past year was 38.06. Within 26.38 - 38.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF performance using the live chart.

What are KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) over the year was 26.38. Comparing it with the current 30.85 and 26.38 - 38.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KARS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KARS stock split?

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.16, and 16.33% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
30.67 30.90
Year Range
26.38 38.06
Previous Close
30.16
Open
30.82
Bid
30.85
Ask
31.15
Low
30.67
High
30.90
Volume
53
Daily Change
2.29%
Month Change
5.54%
6 Months Change
-5.25%
Year Change
16.33%
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