Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为12.72。它在12.70 - 12.76范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为12.73，交易量达到89。JRI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为12.72。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-6.06%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪JRI走势。

您可以以12.72的当前价格购买Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在12.72或13.02附近，而89和-0.16%显示市场活动。立即关注JRI的实时图表更新。

投资Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围11.67 - 14.37和当前价格12.72。许多人在以12.72或13.02下订单之前，会比较-1.85%和。实时查看JRI价格图表，了解每日变化。

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是14.37。在11.67 - 14.37内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。