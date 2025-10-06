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JRI: Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest

12.72 USD 0.01 (0.08%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日JRI汇率已更改-0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点12.70和高点12.76进行交易。

关注Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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JRI新闻

常见问题解答

JRI股票今天的价格是多少？

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为12.72。它在12.70 - 12.76范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为12.73，交易量达到89。JRI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为12.72。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-6.06%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪JRI走势。

如何购买JRI股票？

您可以以12.72的当前价格购买Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在12.72或13.02附近，而89和-0.16%显示市场活动。立即关注JRI的实时图表更新。

如何投资JRI股票？

投资Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围11.67 - 14.37和当前价格12.72。许多人在以12.72或13.02下订单之前，会比较-1.85%和。实时查看JRI价格图表，了解每日变化。

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是14.37。在11.67 - 14.37内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest（JRI）的最低价格为11.67。将其与当前的12.72和11.67 - 14.37进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看JRI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

JRI股票是什么时候拆分的？

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、12.73和-6.06%中可见。

日范围
12.70 12.76
年范围
11.67 14.37
前一天收盘价
12.73
开盘价
12.74
卖价
12.72
买价
13.02
最低价
12.70
最高价
12.76
交易量
89
日变化
-0.08%
月变化
-1.85%
6个月变化
-3.64%
年变化
-6.06%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%