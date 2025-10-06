JRI: Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest
今日JRI汇率已更改-0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点12.70和高点12.76进行交易。
关注Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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常见问题解答
JRI股票今天的价格是多少？
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为12.72。它在12.70 - 12.76范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为12.73，交易量达到89。JRI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为12.72。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-6.06%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪JRI走势。
如何购买JRI股票？
您可以以12.72的当前价格购买Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在12.72或13.02附近，而89和-0.16%显示市场活动。立即关注JRI的实时图表更新。
如何投资JRI股票？
投资Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围11.67 - 14.37和当前价格12.72。许多人在以12.72或13.02下订单之前，会比较-1.85%和。实时查看JRI价格图表，了解每日变化。
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是14.37。在11.67 - 14.37内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest（JRI）的最低价格为11.67。将其与当前的12.72和11.67 - 14.37进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看JRI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
JRI股票是什么时候拆分的？
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、12.73和-6.06%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 12.73
- 开盘价
- 12.74
- 卖价
- 12.72
- 买价
- 13.02
- 最低价
- 12.70
- 最高价
- 12.76
- 交易量
- 89
- 日变化
- -0.08%
- 月变化
- -1.85%
- 6个月变化
- -3.64%
- 年变化
- -6.06%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%