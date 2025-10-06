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JRI: Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest
JRI exchange rate has changed by 1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.72 and at a high of 12.85.
Follow Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JRI News
- UTF: Consider An Infrastructure Fund For Your Income Compounder Portfolio (NYSE:UTF)
- JRI: Growth Potential Limited By Portfolio Structure (NYSE:JRI)
- JRI Rights Offering Results
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- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 9.7% (February 2026)
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- GOF: Why Discounts (Premiums) Matter When Buying CEFs (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:GOF)
- JRI: Back To A Discount After Announcing Rights Offering (NYSE:JRI)
- RA: The Fund Is Paying Out More Than It Earns (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:RA)
- JRI: Multi-Asset Infrastructure Exposure For The Electrified Economy (NYSE:JRI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JRI stock price today?
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 12.80 today. It trades within 12.72 - 12.85, yesterday's close was 12.66, and trading volume reached 276. The live price chart of JRI shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 12.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.47% and USD. View the chart live to track JRI movements.
How to buy JRI stock?
You can buy Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 12.80. Orders are usually placed near 12.80 or 13.10, while 276 and 0.47% show market activity. Follow JRI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JRI stock?
Investing in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 11.67 - 14.37 and current price 12.80. Many compare -1.23% and -3.03% before placing orders at 12.80 or 13.10. Explore the JRI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 14.37. Within 11.67 - 14.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest (JRI) over the year was 11.67. Comparing it with the current 12.80 and 11.67 - 14.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JRI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JRI stock split?
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.66, and -5.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.66
- Open
- 12.74
- Bid
- 12.80
- Ask
- 13.10
- Low
- 12.72
- High
- 12.85
- Volume
- 276
- Daily Change
- 1.11%
- Month Change
- -1.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.03%
- Year Change
- -5.47%