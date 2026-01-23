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JLS: Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

17.34 USD 0.01 (0.06%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日JLS汇率已更改0.06%。当日，交易品种以低点17.27和高点17.38进行交易。

关注Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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JLS新闻

常见问题解答

JLS股票今天的价格是多少？

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund股票今天的定价为17.34。它在17.27 - 17.38范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为17.33，交易量达到26。JLS的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund股票是否支付股息？

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund目前的价值为17.34。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-8.01%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪JLS走势。

如何购买JLS股票？

您可以以17.34的当前价格购买Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund股票。订单通常设置在17.34或17.64附近，而26和0.29%显示市场活动。立即关注JLS的实时图表更新。

如何投资JLS股票？

投资Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund需要考虑年度范围17.14 - 19.09和当前价格17.34。许多人在以17.34或17.64下订单之前，会比较0.41%和。实时查看JLS价格图表，了解每日变化。

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund的最高价格是19.09。在17.14 - 19.09内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund的绩效。

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund（JLS）的最低价格为17.14。将其与当前的17.34和17.14 - 19.09进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看JLS在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

JLS股票是什么时候拆分的？

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、17.33和-8.01%中可见。

日范围
17.27 17.38
年范围
17.14 19.09
前一天收盘价
17.33
开盘价
17.29
卖价
17.34
买价
17.64
最低价
17.27
最高价
17.38
交易量
26
日变化
0.06%
月变化
0.41%
6个月变化
-6.72%
年变化
-8.01%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%