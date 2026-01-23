JLS: Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
今日JLS汇率已更改0.06%。当日，交易品种以低点17.27和高点17.38进行交易。
关注Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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常见问题解答
JLS股票今天的价格是多少？
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund股票今天的定价为17.34。它在17.27 - 17.38范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为17.33，交易量达到26。JLS的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund股票是否支付股息？
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund目前的价值为17.34。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-8.01%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪JLS走势。
如何购买JLS股票？
您可以以17.34的当前价格购买Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund股票。订单通常设置在17.34或17.64附近，而26和0.29%显示市场活动。立即关注JLS的实时图表更新。
如何投资JLS股票？
投资Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund需要考虑年度范围17.14 - 19.09和当前价格17.34。许多人在以17.34或17.64下订单之前，会比较0.41%和。实时查看JLS价格图表，了解每日变化。
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund的最高价格是19.09。在17.14 - 19.09内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund的绩效。
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund（JLS）的最低价格为17.14。将其与当前的17.34和17.14 - 19.09进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看JLS在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
JLS股票是什么时候拆分的？
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、17.33和-8.01%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.33
- 开盘价
- 17.29
- 卖价
- 17.34
- 买价
- 17.64
- 最低价
- 17.27
- 最高价
- 17.38
- 交易量
- 26
- 日变化
- 0.06%
- 月变化
- 0.41%
- 6个月变化
- -6.72%
- 年变化
- -8.01%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%