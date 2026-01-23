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JLS: Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
JLS exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.26 and at a high of 17.34.
Follow Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JLS News
- Insurance Midyear Outlook: Finding Value In Tight Markets
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- JLS: Higher Interest Rates Can Create Uncertainty (NYSE:JLS)
- Finding Opportunity Beyond The Agg: An Introduction To Asset-Backed Securities
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- Bond Bloodbath Worsens On Inflation, Lax Fed, Flood Of New Debt; Mortgage Rates Hit 6.75%
- Sticky Inflation Tests Markets As Credit Holds Firm
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- Why AI's Productivity Boom Could Impact Mortgage Rates
- Financing The Everyday: A Closer Look At Mortgages
- Kevin Warsh’s Fed Confirmation Faces Tough Tests
- JLS: Mortgages Are Attractive (NYSE:JLS)
- How Policymakers Can Lower Mortgage Costs And Increase Housing Affordability
- Fixed-Income Outlook: From Oil Shock To Oil Spillover?
- Diversification By Design: Tapping The Return Potential Of Everyday Cash Flows
- The Credit Market Lens: A Market Split, But For How Long?
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: March 2026
- SFVegas 2026: What Happened Doesn’t Have To Stay In Vegas
- Income In 2026: Opportunity Without Overreach
- Why Today’s Environment Favors Mortgage-Backed Securities
- U.S. Fixed Income: Policy-Driven Opportunities Emerge
- 2026 Year-Ahead Outlook: Macro, Equities, Funds, RMBS, CMBS And CLO Insights
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: January 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JLS stock price today?
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock is priced at 17.31 today. It trades within 17.26 - 17.34, yesterday's close was 17.25, and trading volume reached 63. The live price chart of JLS shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is currently valued at 17.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.17% and USD. View the chart live to track JLS movements.
How to buy JLS stock?
You can buy Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund shares at the current price of 17.31. Orders are usually placed near 17.31 or 17.61, while 63 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow JLS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JLS stock?
Investing in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 17.14 - 19.09 and current price 17.31. Many compare 0.23% and -6.89% before placing orders at 17.31 or 17.61. Explore the JLS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the past year was 19.09. Within 17.14 - 19.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) over the year was 17.14. Comparing it with the current 17.31 and 17.14 - 19.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JLS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JLS stock split?
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.25, and -8.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.25
- Open
- 17.26
- Bid
- 17.31
- Ask
- 17.61
- Low
- 17.26
- High
- 17.34
- Volume
- 63
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- 0.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.89%
- Year Change
- -8.17%