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JLS: Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

17.31 USD 0.06 (0.35%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JLS exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.26 and at a high of 17.34.

Follow Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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JLS News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is JLS stock price today?

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock is priced at 17.31 today. It trades within 17.26 - 17.34, yesterday's close was 17.25, and trading volume reached 63. The live price chart of JLS shows these updates.

Does Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock pay dividends?

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is currently valued at 17.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.17% and USD. View the chart live to track JLS movements.

How to buy JLS stock?

You can buy Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund shares at the current price of 17.31. Orders are usually placed near 17.31 or 17.61, while 63 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow JLS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into JLS stock?

Investing in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 17.14 - 19.09 and current price 17.31. Many compare 0.23% and -6.89% before placing orders at 17.31 or 17.61. Explore the JLS price chart live with daily changes.

What are Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the past year was 19.09. Within 17.14 - 19.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund performance using the live chart.

What are Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) over the year was 17.14. Comparing it with the current 17.31 and 17.14 - 19.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JLS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did JLS stock split?

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.25, and -8.17% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
17.26 17.34
Year Range
17.14 19.09
Previous Close
17.25
Open
17.26
Bid
17.31
Ask
17.61
Low
17.26
High
17.34
Volume
63
Daily Change
0.35%
Month Change
0.23%
6 Months Change
-6.89%
Year Change
-8.17%
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