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货币 / JF
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JF: J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares

1.02 USD 0.06 (6.25%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日JF汇率已更改6.25%。当日，交易品种以低点0.98和高点1.02进行交易。

关注J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

常见问题解答

JF股票今天的价格是多少？

J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares股票今天的定价为1.02。它在0.98 - 1.02范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为0.96，交易量达到33。JF的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares股票是否支付股息？

J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares目前的价值为1.02。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-8.11%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪JF走势。

如何购买JF股票？

您可以以1.02的当前价格购买J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares股票。订单通常设置在1.02或1.32附近，而33和4.08%显示市场活动。立即关注JF的实时图表更新。

如何投资JF股票？

投资J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares需要考虑年度范围0.84 - 1.20和当前价格1.02。许多人在以1.02或1.32下订单之前，会比较7.37%和。实时查看JF价格图表，了解每日变化。

J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares的最高价格是1.20。在0.84 - 1.20内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares的绩效。

J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares股票的最低价格是多少？

J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares（JF）的最低价格为0.84。将其与当前的1.02和0.84 - 1.20进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看JF在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

JF股票是什么时候拆分的？

J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、0.96和-8.11%中可见。

日范围
0.98 1.02
年范围
0.84 1.20
前一天收盘价
0.96
开盘价
0.98
卖价
1.02
买价
1.32
最低价
0.98
最高价
1.02
交易量
33
日变化
6.25%
月变化
7.37%
6个月变化
6.81%
年变化
-8.11%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%