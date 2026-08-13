JF: J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares
今日JF汇率已更改6.25%。当日，交易品种以低点0.98和高点1.02进行交易。
关注J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
常见问题解答
JF股票今天的价格是多少？
J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares股票今天的定价为1.02。它在0.98 - 1.02范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为0.96，交易量达到33。JF的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares股票是否支付股息？
J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares目前的价值为1.02。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-8.11%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪JF走势。
如何购买JF股票？
您可以以1.02的当前价格购买J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares股票。订单通常设置在1.02或1.32附近，而33和4.08%显示市场活动。立即关注JF的实时图表更新。
如何投资JF股票？
投资J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares需要考虑年度范围0.84 - 1.20和当前价格1.02。许多人在以1.02或1.32下订单之前，会比较7.37%和。实时查看JF价格图表，了解每日变化。
J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares的最高价格是1.20。在0.84 - 1.20内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares的绩效。
J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares股票的最低价格是多少？
J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares（JF）的最低价格为0.84。将其与当前的1.02和0.84 - 1.20进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看JF在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
JF股票是什么时候拆分的？
J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、0.96和-8.11%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.96
- 开盘价
- 0.98
- 卖价
- 1.02
- 买价
- 1.32
- 最低价
- 0.98
- 最高价
- 1.02
- 交易量
- 33
- 日变化
- 6.25%
- 月变化
- 7.37%
- 6个月变化
- 6.81%
- 年变化
- -8.11%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%