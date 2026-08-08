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JF: J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares
JF exchange rate has changed by 6.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.92 and at a high of 0.98.
Follow J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JF stock price today?
J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares stock is priced at 0.97 today. It trades within 0.92 - 0.98, yesterday's close was 0.91, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of JF shows these updates.
Does J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares stock pay dividends?
J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares is currently valued at 0.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -12.61% and USD. View the chart live to track JF movements.
How to buy JF stock?
You can buy J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares shares at the current price of 0.97. Orders are usually placed near 0.97 or 1.27, while 46 and 5.43% show market activity. Follow JF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JF stock?
Investing in J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares involves considering the yearly range 0.84 - 1.20 and current price 0.97. Many compare 2.11% and 1.57% before placing orders at 0.97 or 1.27. Explore the JF price chart live with daily changes.
What are J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares in the past year was 1.20. Within 0.84 - 1.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares performance using the live chart.
What are J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares (JF) over the year was 0.84. Comparing it with the current 0.97 and 0.84 - 1.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JF stock split?
J and Friends Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.91, and -12.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.91
- Open
- 0.92
- Bid
- 0.97
- Ask
- 1.27
- Low
- 0.92
- High
- 0.98
- Volume
- 46
- Daily Change
- 6.59%
- Month Change
- 2.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.57%
- Year Change
- -12.61%