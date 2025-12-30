IQDG: WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund
今日IQDG汇率已更改-0.02%。当日，交易品种以低点44.67和高点44.98进行交易。
关注WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IQDG新闻
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- EFG: Ignoring Momentum May Not Be A Good Idea For A Growth Fund (BATS:EFG)
常见问题解答
IQDG股票今天的价格是多少？
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund股票今天的定价为44.71。它在44.67 - 44.98范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为44.72，交易量达到26。IQDG的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund股票是否支付股息？
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund目前的价值为44.71。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注17.32%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪IQDG走势。
如何购买IQDG股票？
您可以以44.71的当前价格购买WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund股票。订单通常设置在44.71或45.01附近，而26和-0.47%显示市场活动。立即关注IQDG的实时图表更新。
如何投资IQDG股票？
投资WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund需要考虑年度范围38.08 - 44.98和当前价格44.71。许多人在以44.71或45.01下订单之前，会比较1.61%和。实时查看IQDG价格图表，了解每日变化。
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund的最高价格是44.98。在38.08 - 44.98内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund的绩效。
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund（IQDG）的最低价格为38.08。将其与当前的44.71和38.08 - 44.98进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看IQDG在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
IQDG股票是什么时候拆分的？
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、44.72和17.32%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 44.72
- 开盘价
- 44.92
- 卖价
- 44.71
- 买价
- 45.01
- 最低价
- 44.67
- 最高价
- 44.98
- 交易量
- 26
- 日变化
- -0.02%
- 月变化
- 1.61%
- 6个月变化
- 3.35%
- 年变化
- 17.32%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%