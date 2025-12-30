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IQDG: WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

44.71 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日IQDG汇率已更改-0.02%。当日，交易品种以低点44.67和高点44.98进行交易。

关注WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IQDG新闻

常见问题解答

IQDG股票今天的价格是多少？

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund股票今天的定价为44.71。它在44.67 - 44.98范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为44.72，交易量达到26。IQDG的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund股票是否支付股息？

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund目前的价值为44.71。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注17.32%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪IQDG走势。

如何购买IQDG股票？

您可以以44.71的当前价格购买WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund股票。订单通常设置在44.71或45.01附近，而26和-0.47%显示市场活动。立即关注IQDG的实时图表更新。

如何投资IQDG股票？

投资WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund需要考虑年度范围38.08 - 44.98和当前价格44.71。许多人在以44.71或45.01下订单之前，会比较1.61%和。实时查看IQDG价格图表，了解每日变化。

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund的最高价格是44.98。在38.08 - 44.98内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund的绩效。

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund（IQDG）的最低价格为38.08。将其与当前的44.71和38.08 - 44.98进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看IQDG在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

IQDG股票是什么时候拆分的？

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、44.72和17.32%中可见。

日范围
44.67 44.98
年范围
38.08 44.98
前一天收盘价
44.72
开盘价
44.92
卖价
44.71
买价
45.01
最低价
44.67
最高价
44.98
交易量
26
日变化
-0.02%
月变化
1.61%
6个月变化
3.35%
年变化
17.32%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%