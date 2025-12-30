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IQDG: WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund
IQDG exchange rate has changed by 0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.74 and at a high of 44.90.
Follow WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IQDG News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- EFG: Ignoring Momentum May Not Be A Good Idea For A Growth Fund (BATS:EFG)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IQDG stock price today?
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock is priced at 44.89 today. It trades within 44.74 - 44.90, yesterday's close was 44.48, and trading volume reached 54. The live price chart of IQDG shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund is currently valued at 44.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.79% and USD. View the chart live to track IQDG movements.
How to buy IQDG stock?
You can buy WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund shares at the current price of 44.89. Orders are usually placed near 44.89 or 45.19, while 54 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow IQDG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IQDG stock?
Investing in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund involves considering the yearly range 38.08 - 44.90 and current price 44.89. Many compare 2.02% and 3.77% before placing orders at 44.89 or 45.19. Explore the IQDG price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the past year was 44.90. Within 38.08 - 44.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) over the year was 38.08. Comparing it with the current 44.89 and 38.08 - 44.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IQDG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IQDG stock split?
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.48, and 17.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.48
- Open
- 44.80
- Bid
- 44.89
- Ask
- 45.19
- Low
- 44.74
- High
- 44.90
- Volume
- 54
- Daily Change
- 0.92%
- Month Change
- 2.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.77%
- Year Change
- 17.79%