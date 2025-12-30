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IQDG: WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

44.89 USD 0.41 (0.92%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IQDG exchange rate has changed by 0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.74 and at a high of 44.90.

Follow WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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IQDG News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IQDG stock price today?

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock is priced at 44.89 today. It trades within 44.74 - 44.90, yesterday's close was 44.48, and trading volume reached 54. The live price chart of IQDG shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund is currently valued at 44.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.79% and USD. View the chart live to track IQDG movements.

How to buy IQDG stock?

You can buy WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund shares at the current price of 44.89. Orders are usually placed near 44.89 or 45.19, while 54 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow IQDG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IQDG stock?

Investing in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund involves considering the yearly range 38.08 - 44.90 and current price 44.89. Many compare 2.02% and 3.77% before placing orders at 44.89 or 45.19. Explore the IQDG price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the past year was 44.90. Within 38.08 - 44.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) over the year was 38.08. Comparing it with the current 44.89 and 38.08 - 44.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IQDG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IQDG stock split?

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.48, and 17.79% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
44.74 44.90
Year Range
38.08 44.90
Previous Close
44.48
Open
44.80
Bid
44.89
Ask
45.19
Low
44.74
High
44.90
Volume
54
Daily Change
0.92%
Month Change
2.02%
6 Months Change
3.77%
Year Change
17.79%
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