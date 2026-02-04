Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici股票今天的定价为13.21。它在13.17 - 13.24范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为13.15，交易量达到39。IDE的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici目前的价值为13.21。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注6.19%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪IDE走势。

您可以以13.21的当前价格购买Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici股票。订单通常设置在13.21或13.51附近，而39和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注IDE的实时图表更新。

投资Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici需要考虑年度范围11.36 - 14.28和当前价格13.21。许多人在以13.21或13.51下订单之前，会比较2.64%和。实时查看IDE价格图表，了解每日变化。

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici的最高价格是14.28。在11.36 - 14.28内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici的绩效。