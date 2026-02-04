IDE: Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici
今日IDE汇率已更改0.46%。当日，交易品种以低点13.17和高点13.24进行交易。
关注Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDE新闻
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- Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: August 2, 2026
- UTF: Consider An Infrastructure Fund For Your Income Compounder Portfolio (NYSE:UTF)
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- SlowMist: Malicious TRAE Extension Implants On-chain Backdoor, Attackers Can Dynamically Update C2 Configuration
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- IDE: Exposure To Multiple Market Trends And A High Level Of Income (NYSE:IDE)
- Dallas Fed Manufacturing: Stable Business Conditions In June
- Business Conditions Monthly April 2026
- Voya Infrastructure, Industrials And Materials Fund Q1 2026 Commentary
- Beyond AI Hype, 3 Trends Are Giving Industrial Stocks A Boost
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- Empire State Manufacturing Survey: Highest Level In Four Years
- Iran Conflict And Energy Markets: The Initial Response From Active Managers
- IDE: Potential Growth Catalyst But Poor NAV Momentum (NYSE:IDE)
- Global PMI: Tracking The Sectors Hit Hardest By The Middle East War
- Q4 2025 Earnings: AI Disruption Vs. Traditional Fundamentals
- The Odd Couple Of 2026: Cyclicals And Defensives
- Q1 Active Management Pulse: Positioning Broadens Beyond AI Leaders
- Risk Assets: Navigating The Crosscurrents
- IDE: This Infrastructure Fund Is Well-Positioned For The Current Environment (NYSE:IDE)
常见问题解答
IDE股票今天的价格是多少？
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici股票今天的定价为13.21。它在13.17 - 13.24范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为13.15，交易量达到39。IDE的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici股票是否支付股息？
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici目前的价值为13.21。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注6.19%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪IDE走势。
如何购买IDE股票？
您可以以13.21的当前价格购买Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici股票。订单通常设置在13.21或13.51附近，而39和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注IDE的实时图表更新。
如何投资IDE股票？
投资Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici需要考虑年度范围11.36 - 14.28和当前价格13.21。许多人在以13.21或13.51下订单之前，会比较2.64%和。实时查看IDE价格图表，了解每日变化。
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici的最高价格是14.28。在11.36 - 14.28内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici的绩效。
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici股票的最低价格是多少？
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici（IDE）的最低价格为11.36。将其与当前的13.21和11.36 - 14.28进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看IDE在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
IDE股票是什么时候拆分的？
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、13.15和6.19%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.15
- 开盘价
- 13.21
- 卖价
- 13.21
- 买价
- 13.51
- 最低价
- 13.17
- 最高价
- 13.24
- 交易量
- 39
- 日变化
- 0.46%
- 月变化
- 2.64%
- 6个月变化
- -6.31%
- 年变化
- 6.19%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%