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IDE: Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici

13.21 USD 0.06 (0.46%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日IDE汇率已更改0.46%。当日，交易品种以低点13.17和高点13.24进行交易。

关注Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IDE新闻

常见问题解答

IDE股票今天的价格是多少？

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici股票今天的定价为13.21。它在13.17 - 13.24范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为13.15，交易量达到39。IDE的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici股票是否支付股息？

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici目前的价值为13.21。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注6.19%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪IDE走势。

如何购买IDE股票？

您可以以13.21的当前价格购买Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici股票。订单通常设置在13.21或13.51附近，而39和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注IDE的实时图表更新。

如何投资IDE股票？

投资Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici需要考虑年度范围11.36 - 14.28和当前价格13.21。许多人在以13.21或13.51下订单之前，会比较2.64%和。实时查看IDE价格图表，了解每日变化。

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici的最高价格是14.28。在11.36 - 14.28内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici的绩效。

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici股票的最低价格是多少？

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici（IDE）的最低价格为11.36。将其与当前的13.21和11.36 - 14.28进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看IDE在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

IDE股票是什么时候拆分的？

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、13.15和6.19%中可见。

日范围
13.17 13.24
年范围
11.36 14.28
前一天收盘价
13.15
开盘价
13.21
卖价
13.21
买价
13.51
最低价
13.17
最高价
13.24
交易量
39
日变化
0.46%
月变化
2.64%
6个月变化
-6.31%
年变化
6.19%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%