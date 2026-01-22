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IDE: Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici
IDE exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.99 and at a high of 13.14.
Follow Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDE News
- UTF: Consider An Infrastructure Fund For Your Income Compounder Portfolio (NYSE:UTF)
- AI Spending And Rails Lift Industrial Outlook
- 3 Forces Powering The Electrification Opportunity
- SlowMist: Malicious TRAE Extension Implants On-chain Backdoor, Attackers Can Dynamically Update C2 Configuration
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- IDE: Exposure To Multiple Market Trends And A High Level Of Income (NYSE:IDE)
- Dallas Fed Manufacturing: Stable Business Conditions In June
- Business Conditions Monthly April 2026
- Voya Infrastructure, Industrials And Materials Fund Q1 2026 Commentary
- Beyond AI Hype, 3 Trends Are Giving Industrial Stocks A Boost
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- Empire State Manufacturing Survey: Highest Level In Four Years
- Iran Conflict And Energy Markets: The Initial Response From Active Managers
- IDE: Potential Growth Catalyst But Poor NAV Momentum (NYSE:IDE)
- Global PMI: Tracking The Sectors Hit Hardest By The Middle East War
- Q4 2025 Earnings: AI Disruption Vs. Traditional Fundamentals
- The Odd Couple Of 2026: Cyclicals And Defensives
- Q1 Active Management Pulse: Positioning Broadens Beyond AI Leaders
- Risk Assets: Navigating The Crosscurrents
- IDE: This Infrastructure Fund Is Well-Positioned For The Current Environment (NYSE:IDE)
- This Week's Market Wrap: Mega-Cap Earnings, Inflation Data, And AI-Driven Spending
- PMI Continues To Be Made Irrelevant By Reality
- Osterweis Capital Management Q1 2026 Equity Outlook
- Industrials: An AI Beneficiary With Broader Catalysts
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IDE stock price today?
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici stock is priced at 13.06 today. It trades within 12.99 - 13.14, yesterday's close was 13.00, and trading volume reached 163. The live price chart of IDE shows these updates.
Does Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici stock pay dividends?
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici is currently valued at 13.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.98% and USD. View the chart live to track IDE movements.
How to buy IDE stock?
You can buy Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici shares at the current price of 13.06. Orders are usually placed near 13.06 or 13.36, while 163 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow IDE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IDE stock?
Investing in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici involves considering the yearly range 11.36 - 14.28 and current price 13.06. Many compare 1.48% and -7.38% before placing orders at 13.06 or 13.36. Explore the IDE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici stock highest prices?
The highest price of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici in the past year was 14.28. Within 11.36 - 14.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici performance using the live chart.
What are Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici (IDE) over the year was 11.36. Comparing it with the current 13.06 and 11.36 - 14.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IDE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IDE stock split?
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.00, and 4.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.00
- Open
- 13.07
- Bid
- 13.06
- Ask
- 13.36
- Low
- 12.99
- High
- 13.14
- Volume
- 163
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- 1.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.38%
- Year Change
- 4.98%