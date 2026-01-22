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IDE: Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici

13.06 USD 0.06 (0.46%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IDE exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.99 and at a high of 13.14.

Follow Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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IDE News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IDE stock price today?

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici stock is priced at 13.06 today. It trades within 12.99 - 13.14, yesterday's close was 13.00, and trading volume reached 163. The live price chart of IDE shows these updates.

Does Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici stock pay dividends?

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici is currently valued at 13.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.98% and USD. View the chart live to track IDE movements.

How to buy IDE stock?

You can buy Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici shares at the current price of 13.06. Orders are usually placed near 13.06 or 13.36, while 163 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow IDE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IDE stock?

Investing in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici involves considering the yearly range 11.36 - 14.28 and current price 13.06. Many compare 1.48% and -7.38% before placing orders at 13.06 or 13.36. Explore the IDE price chart live with daily changes.

What are Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici stock highest prices?

The highest price of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici in the past year was 14.28. Within 11.36 - 14.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici performance using the live chart.

What are Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici (IDE) over the year was 11.36. Comparing it with the current 13.06 and 11.36 - 14.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IDE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IDE stock split?

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund of Benefici has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.00, and 4.98% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
12.99 13.14
Year Range
11.36 14.28
Previous Close
13.00
Open
13.07
Bid
13.06
Ask
13.36
Low
12.99
High
13.14
Volume
163
Daily Change
0.46%
Month Change
1.48%
6 Months Change
-7.38%
Year Change
4.98%
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