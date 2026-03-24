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HMOP: Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

38.80 USD 0.09 (0.23%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日HMOP汇率已更改0.23%。当日，交易品种以低点38.68和高点38.81进行交易。

关注Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HMOP新闻

常见问题解答

HMOP股票今天的价格是多少？

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF股票今天的定价为38.80。它在38.68 - 38.81范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为38.71，交易量达到68。HMOP的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF股票是否支付股息？

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF目前的价值为38.80。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注1.44%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪HMOP走势。

如何购买HMOP股票？

您可以以38.80的当前价格购买Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF股票。订单通常设置在38.80或39.10附近，而68和0.13%显示市场活动。立即关注HMOP的实时图表更新。

如何投资HMOP股票？

投资Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF需要考虑年度范围38.15 - 39.89和当前价格38.80。许多人在以38.80或39.10下订单之前，会比较0.62%和。实时查看HMOP价格图表，了解每日变化。

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF的最高价格是39.89。在38.15 - 39.89内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF的绩效。

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF（HMOP）的最低价格为38.15。将其与当前的38.80和38.15 - 39.89进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看HMOP在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

HMOP股票是什么时候拆分的？

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、38.71和1.44%中可见。

日范围
38.68 38.81
年范围
38.15 39.89
前一天收盘价
38.71
开盘价
38.75
卖价
38.80
买价
39.10
最低价
38.68
最高价
38.81
交易量
68
日变化
0.23%
月变化
0.62%
6个月变化
-2.34%
年变化
1.44%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%