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HMOP: Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

38.82 USD 0.18 (0.47%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HMOP exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.68 and at a high of 38.84.

Follow Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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HMOP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HMOP stock price today?

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock is priced at 38.82 today. It trades within 38.68 - 38.84, yesterday's close was 38.64, and trading volume reached 113. The live price chart of HMOP shows these updates.

Does Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock pay dividends?

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF is currently valued at 38.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.49% and USD. View the chart live to track HMOP movements.

How to buy HMOP stock?

You can buy Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF shares at the current price of 38.82. Orders are usually placed near 38.82 or 39.12, while 113 and 0.36% show market activity. Follow HMOP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into HMOP stock?

Investing in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.15 - 39.89 and current price 38.82. Many compare 0.67% and -2.29% before placing orders at 38.82 or 39.12. Explore the HMOP price chart live with daily changes.

What are Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the past year was 39.89. Within 38.15 - 39.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) over the year was 38.15. Comparing it with the current 38.82 and 38.15 - 39.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HMOP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did HMOP stock split?

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.64, and 1.49% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
38.68 38.84
Year Range
38.15 39.89
Previous Close
38.64
Open
38.68
Bid
38.82
Ask
39.12
Low
38.68
High
38.84
Volume
113
Daily Change
0.47%
Month Change
0.67%
6 Months Change
-2.29%
Year Change
1.49%
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