GUG: Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest
今日GUG汇率已更改0.52%。当日，交易品种以低点15.41和高点15.52进行交易。
关注Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GUG新闻
- CGO: Positioned For Continued Outperformance Of Foreign Markets
- SCD: Unique CEF Could Be Well-Positioned To Outperform In The Current Environment
- GUG CEF: Cautious About Dividend Coverage But Still An Attractive Buy (NYSE:GUG)
- SCD: A Reasonable Fund For Income Investors (NYSE:SCD)
- PGP: Fails To Live Up To Its Potential And Is Not Worth The Current Price (NYSE:PGP)
- GLO: The Yield Is Nice, But I Still Have Concerns
- GUG: Remaining Deeply Discounted, But No Clear Catalyst Could Keep It There (GUG)
- GUG: Ideal Time To Buy This Income CEF Before Interest Rate Cuts (NYSE:GUG)
- GUG: This Looks More Like A Bond Fund Than A Multi-Asset Fund (NYSE:GUG)
常见问题解答
GUG股票今天的价格是多少？
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为15.49。它在15.41 - 15.52范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为15.41，交易量达到104。GUG的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为15.49。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-1.71%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪GUG走势。
如何购买GUG股票？
您可以以15.49的当前价格购买Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在15.49或15.79附近，而104和0.13%显示市场活动。立即关注GUG的实时图表更新。
如何投资GUG股票？
投资Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围14.70 - 16.46和当前价格15.49。许多人在以15.49或15.79下订单之前，会比较0.26%和。实时查看GUG价格图表，了解每日变化。
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是16.46。在14.70 - 16.46内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest（GUG）的最低价格为14.70。将其与当前的15.49和14.70 - 16.46进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看GUG在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
GUG股票是什么时候拆分的？
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、15.41和-1.71%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 15.41
- 开盘价
- 15.47
- 卖价
- 15.49
- 买价
- 15.79
- 最低价
- 15.41
- 最高价
- 15.52
- 交易量
- 104
- 日变化
- 0.52%
- 月变化
- 0.26%
- 6个月变化
- -3.31%
- 年变化
- -1.71%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%