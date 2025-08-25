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GUG: Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest

15.49 USD 0.08 (0.52%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日GUG汇率已更改0.52%。当日，交易品种以低点15.41和高点15.52进行交易。

关注Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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GUG新闻

常见问题解答

GUG股票今天的价格是多少？

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为15.49。它在15.41 - 15.52范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为15.41，交易量达到104。GUG的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为15.49。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-1.71%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪GUG走势。

如何购买GUG股票？

您可以以15.49的当前价格购买Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在15.49或15.79附近，而104和0.13%显示市场活动。立即关注GUG的实时图表更新。

如何投资GUG股票？

投资Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围14.70 - 16.46和当前价格15.49。许多人在以15.49或15.79下订单之前，会比较0.26%和。实时查看GUG价格图表，了解每日变化。

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是16.46。在14.70 - 16.46内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest（GUG）的最低价格为14.70。将其与当前的15.49和14.70 - 16.46进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看GUG在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

GUG股票是什么时候拆分的？

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、15.41和-1.71%中可见。

日范围
15.41 15.52
年范围
14.70 16.46
前一天收盘价
15.41
开盘价
15.47
卖价
15.49
买价
15.79
最低价
15.41
最高价
15.52
交易量
104
日变化
0.52%
月变化
0.26%
6个月变化
-3.31%
年变化
-1.71%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%