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GUG: Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest
GUG exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.43 and at a high of 15.57.
Follow Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GUG News
- CGO: Positioned For Continued Outperformance Of Foreign Markets
- SCD: Unique CEF Could Be Well-Positioned To Outperform In The Current Environment
- GUG CEF: Cautious About Dividend Coverage But Still An Attractive Buy (NYSE:GUG)
- SCD: A Reasonable Fund For Income Investors (NYSE:SCD)
- PGP: Fails To Live Up To Its Potential And Is Not Worth The Current Price (NYSE:PGP)
- GLO: The Yield Is Nice, But I Still Have Concerns
- GUG: Remaining Deeply Discounted, But No Clear Catalyst Could Keep It There (GUG)
- GUG: Ideal Time To Buy This Income CEF Before Interest Rate Cuts (NYSE:GUG)
- GUG: This Looks More Like A Bond Fund Than A Multi-Asset Fund (NYSE:GUG)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GUG stock price today?
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 15.47 today. It trades within 15.43 - 15.57, yesterday's close was 15.46, and trading volume reached 110. The live price chart of GUG shows these updates.
Does Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 15.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.84% and USD. View the chart live to track GUG movements.
How to buy GUG stock?
You can buy Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 15.47. Orders are usually placed near 15.47 or 15.77, while 110 and -0.45% show market activity. Follow GUG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GUG stock?
Investing in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 14.70 - 16.46 and current price 15.47. Many compare 0.13% and -3.43% before placing orders at 15.47 or 15.77. Explore the GUG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 16.46. Within 14.70 - 16.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest (GUG) over the year was 14.70. Comparing it with the current 15.47 and 14.70 - 16.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GUG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GUG stock split?
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.46, and -1.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.46
- Open
- 15.54
- Bid
- 15.47
- Ask
- 15.77
- Low
- 15.43
- High
- 15.57
- Volume
- 110
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 0.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.43%
- Year Change
- -1.84%