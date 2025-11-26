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GOF: Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi

10.73 USD 0.06 (0.56%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日GOF汇率已更改0.56%。当日，交易品种以低点10.65和高点10.73进行交易。

关注Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GOF新闻

常见问题解答

GOF股票今天的价格是多少？

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi股票今天的定价为10.73。它在10.65 - 10.73范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为10.67，交易量达到691。GOF的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi股票是否支付股息？

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi目前的价值为10.73。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-27.94%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪GOF走势。

如何购买GOF股票？

您可以以10.73的当前价格购买Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi股票。订单通常设置在10.73或11.03附近，而691和0.47%显示市场活动。立即关注GOF的实时图表更新。

如何投资GOF股票？

投资Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi需要考虑年度范围10.37 - 15.16和当前价格10.73。许多人在以10.73或11.03下订单之前，会比较1.42%和。实时查看GOF价格图表，了解每日变化。

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi的最高价格是15.16。在10.37 - 15.16内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi的绩效。

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi股票的最低价格是多少？

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi（GOF）的最低价格为10.37。将其与当前的10.73和10.37 - 15.16进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看GOF在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

GOF股票是什么时候拆分的？

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、10.67和-27.94%中可见。

日范围
10.65 10.73
年范围
10.37 15.16
前一天收盘价
10.67
开盘价
10.68
卖价
10.73
买价
11.03
最低价
10.65
最高价
10.73
交易量
691
日变化
0.56%
月变化
1.42%
6个月变化
-9.83%
年变化
-27.94%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%