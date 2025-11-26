GOF: Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi
今日GOF汇率已更改0.56%。当日，交易品种以低点10.65和高点10.73进行交易。
关注Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GOF新闻
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- GOF: Why Discounts (Premiums) Matter When Buying CEFs (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:GOF)
- PDI CEF: A 15% Yielding Flagship Ready For The Rate-Cut Cycle (NYSE:PDI)
- Two Charts Show Why I Favor PDI Over GOF (NYSE:PDI)
- PTY Vs. GOF: NAV Growth Beats Destructive Return Of Capital (NYSE:PTY)
- BIT: Continual NAV Destruction Amidst A Potentially Tough Environment (NYSE:BIT)
- My Income Portfolio's Year-End Review
- GOF: Historical Discount On This Monthly Income Fund (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:GOF)
- BTZ: Fed Cuts By 25 Basis Points, But Don't Blindly Jump In
- GOF: These Moments Are Rare (NYSE:GOF)
- GPIQ: Simplifying The Game For Retirees Seeking Income Generation
常见问题解答
GOF股票今天的价格是多少？
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi股票今天的定价为10.73。它在10.65 - 10.73范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为10.67，交易量达到691。GOF的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi股票是否支付股息？
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi目前的价值为10.73。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-27.94%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪GOF走势。
如何购买GOF股票？
您可以以10.73的当前价格购买Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi股票。订单通常设置在10.73或11.03附近，而691和0.47%显示市场活动。立即关注GOF的实时图表更新。
如何投资GOF股票？
投资Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi需要考虑年度范围10.37 - 15.16和当前价格10.73。许多人在以10.73或11.03下订单之前，会比较1.42%和。实时查看GOF价格图表，了解每日变化。
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi的最高价格是15.16。在10.37 - 15.16内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi的绩效。
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi股票的最低价格是多少？
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi（GOF）的最低价格为10.37。将其与当前的10.73和10.37 - 15.16进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看GOF在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
GOF股票是什么时候拆分的？
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、10.67和-27.94%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 10.67
- 开盘价
- 10.68
- 卖价
- 10.73
- 买价
- 11.03
- 最低价
- 10.65
- 最高价
- 10.73
- 交易量
- 691
- 日变化
- 0.56%
- 月变化
- 1.42%
- 6个月变化
- -9.83%
- 年变化
- -27.94%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%