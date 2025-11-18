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GOF: Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi

10.66 USD 0.08 (0.76%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GOF exchange rate has changed by 0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.59 and at a high of 10.66.

Follow Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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GOF News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GOF stock price today?

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi stock is priced at 10.66 today. It trades within 10.59 - 10.66, yesterday's close was 10.58, and trading volume reached 1270. The live price chart of GOF shows these updates.

Does Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi stock pay dividends?

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi is currently valued at 10.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -28.41% and USD. View the chart live to track GOF movements.

How to buy GOF stock?

You can buy Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi shares at the current price of 10.66. Orders are usually placed near 10.66 or 10.96, while 1270 and 0.57% show market activity. Follow GOF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GOF stock?

Investing in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi involves considering the yearly range 10.37 - 15.16 and current price 10.66. Many compare 0.76% and -10.42% before placing orders at 10.66 or 10.96. Explore the GOF price chart live with daily changes.

What are Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi stock highest prices?

The highest price of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi in the past year was 15.16. Within 10.37 - 15.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi performance using the live chart.

What are Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi (GOF) over the year was 10.37. Comparing it with the current 10.66 and 10.37 - 15.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GOF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GOF stock split?

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.58, and -28.41% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
10.59 10.66
Year Range
10.37 15.16
Previous Close
10.58
Open
10.60
Bid
10.66
Ask
10.96
Low
10.59
High
10.66
Volume
1.270 K
Daily Change
0.76%
Month Change
0.76%
6 Months Change
-10.42%
Year Change
-28.41%
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