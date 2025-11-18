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GOF: Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi
GOF exchange rate has changed by 0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.59 and at a high of 10.66.
Follow Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GOF News
- My Income Portfolio–Boosting Returns
- Two 7%+ Yielding And Discounted CEFs For Retirement Income
- A GOF CEF's Distribution Cut Is Likely Coming (NYSE:GOF)
- GOF: Lower Your Return Expectations, Not Your Conviction (NYSE:GOF)
- Income Investors Beware: The Downside Risks Of Fixed Income Funds
- Income Compounder Portfolio Ideas For A Mad World
- My Income Portfolio - Looking For Dividends
- TSI CEF: Not Well-Positioned For The Current Environment, And NAV Is Declining
- GOF: Things Are Finally Starting To Turn Around (NYSE:GOF)
- Never Cutters, Part 2: 5 More High Yield CEFs That Have Never Cut The Distribution
- My Income Portfolio - The Land Of Toys
- 7 High-Yield CEFs That Have Never Cut The Distribution In 10 Years Plus
- Undercovered Stocks: Agnico Eagle, Lumentum, ImmunityBio And More
- GOF: Why Discounts (Premiums) Matter When Buying CEFs (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:GOF)
- PDI CEF: A 15% Yielding Flagship Ready For The Rate-Cut Cycle (NYSE:PDI)
- Two Charts Show Why I Favor PDI Over GOF (NYSE:PDI)
- PTY Vs. GOF: NAV Growth Beats Destructive Return Of Capital (NYSE:PTY)
- BIT: Continual NAV Destruction Amidst A Potentially Tough Environment (NYSE:BIT)
- My Income Portfolio's Year-End Review
- GOF: Historical Discount On This Monthly Income Fund (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:GOF)
- BTZ: Fed Cuts By 25 Basis Points, But Don't Blindly Jump In
- GOF: These Moments Are Rare (NYSE:GOF)
- GPIQ: Simplifying The Game For Retirees Seeking Income Generation
- GUG: Remaining Deeply Discounted, But No Clear Catalyst Could Keep It There (GUG)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GOF stock price today?
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi stock is priced at 10.66 today. It trades within 10.59 - 10.66, yesterday's close was 10.58, and trading volume reached 1270. The live price chart of GOF shows these updates.
Does Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi stock pay dividends?
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi is currently valued at 10.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -28.41% and USD. View the chart live to track GOF movements.
How to buy GOF stock?
You can buy Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi shares at the current price of 10.66. Orders are usually placed near 10.66 or 10.96, while 1270 and 0.57% show market activity. Follow GOF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GOF stock?
Investing in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi involves considering the yearly range 10.37 - 15.16 and current price 10.66. Many compare 0.76% and -10.42% before placing orders at 10.66 or 10.96. Explore the GOF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi stock highest prices?
The highest price of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi in the past year was 15.16. Within 10.37 - 15.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi performance using the live chart.
What are Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi (GOF) over the year was 10.37. Comparing it with the current 10.66 and 10.37 - 15.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GOF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GOF stock split?
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Benefi has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.58, and -28.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.58
- Open
- 10.60
- Bid
- 10.66
- Ask
- 10.96
- Low
- 10.59
- High
- 10.66
- Volume
- 1.270 K
- Daily Change
- 0.76%
- Month Change
- 0.76%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.42%
- Year Change
- -28.41%