货币 / GOEX
GOEX: Global X Gold Explorers ETF
61.10 USD 0.90 (1.45%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GOEX汇率已更改-1.45%。当日，交易品种以低点60.45和高点62.32进行交易。
关注Global X Gold Explorers ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GOEX新闻
日范围
60.45 62.32
年范围
28.79 64.06
- 前一天收盘价
- 62.00
- 开盘价
- 60.46
- 卖价
- 61.10
- 买价
- 61.40
- 最低价
- 60.45
- 最高价
- 62.32
- 交易量
- 38
- 日变化
- -1.45%
- 月变化
- 8.51%
- 6个月变化
- 62.54%
- 年变化
- 82.82%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B