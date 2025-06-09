Currencies / GOEX
GOEX: Global X Gold Explorers ETF
62.00 USD 1.83 (2.87%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GOEX exchange rate has changed by -2.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.59 and at a high of 63.39.
Follow Global X Gold Explorers ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
61.59 63.39
Year Range
28.79 64.06
- Previous Close
- 63.83
- Open
- 63.25
- Bid
- 62.00
- Ask
- 62.30
- Low
- 61.59
- High
- 63.39
- Volume
- 80
- Daily Change
- -2.87%
- Month Change
- 10.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 64.94%
- Year Change
- 85.52%
