GOEX: Global X Gold Explorers ETF

62.00 USD 1.83 (2.87%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GOEX exchange rate has changed by -2.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.59 and at a high of 63.39.

Follow Global X Gold Explorers ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

GOEX News

Daily Range
61.59 63.39
Year Range
28.79 64.06
Previous Close
63.83
Open
63.25
Bid
62.00
Ask
62.30
Low
61.59
High
63.39
Volume
80
Daily Change
-2.87%
Month Change
10.10%
6 Months Change
64.94%
Year Change
85.52%
