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GLRY: Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu

41.14 USD 0.07 (0.17%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日GLRY汇率已更改-0.17%。当日，交易品种以低点41.13和高点41.58进行交易。

关注Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GLRY新闻

常见问题解答

GLRY股票今天的价格是多少？

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu股票今天的定价为41.14。它在41.13 - 41.58范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为41.21，交易量达到24。GLRY的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu股票是否支付股息？

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu目前的价值为41.14。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注5.27%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪GLRY走势。

如何购买GLRY股票？

您可以以41.14的当前价格购买Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu股票。订单通常设置在41.14或41.44附近，而24和-1.06%显示市场活动。立即关注GLRY的实时图表更新。

如何投资GLRY股票？

投资Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu需要考虑年度范围35.61 - 43.79和当前价格41.14。许多人在以41.14或41.44下订单之前，会比较1.11%和。实时查看GLRY价格图表，了解每日变化。

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu的最高价格是43.79。在35.61 - 43.79内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu的绩效。

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu股票的最低价格是多少？

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu（GLRY）的最低价格为35.61。将其与当前的41.14和35.61 - 43.79进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看GLRY在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

GLRY股票是什么时候拆分的？

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、41.21和5.27%中可见。

日范围
41.13 41.58
年范围
35.61 43.79
前一天收盘价
41.21
开盘价
41.58
卖价
41.14
买价
41.44
最低价
41.13
最高价
41.58
交易量
24
日变化
-0.17%
月变化
1.11%
6个月变化
5.14%
年变化
5.27%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%