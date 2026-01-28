GLRY: Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu
今日GLRY汇率已更改-0.17%。当日，交易品种以低点41.13和高点41.58进行交易。
关注Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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- What's Going On With Kyndryl Stock Tuesday? - Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD)
- Katie Stockton On Market Rotation, Tech Stock Weakness, And More
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
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常见问题解答
GLRY股票今天的价格是多少？
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu股票今天的定价为41.14。它在41.13 - 41.58范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为41.21，交易量达到24。GLRY的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu股票是否支付股息？
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu目前的价值为41.14。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注5.27%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪GLRY走势。
如何购买GLRY股票？
您可以以41.14的当前价格购买Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu股票。订单通常设置在41.14或41.44附近，而24和-1.06%显示市场活动。立即关注GLRY的实时图表更新。
如何投资GLRY股票？
投资Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu需要考虑年度范围35.61 - 43.79和当前价格41.14。许多人在以41.14或41.44下订单之前，会比较1.11%和。实时查看GLRY价格图表，了解每日变化。
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu的最高价格是43.79。在35.61 - 43.79内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu的绩效。
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu股票的最低价格是多少？
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu（GLRY）的最低价格为35.61。将其与当前的41.14和35.61 - 43.79进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看GLRY在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
GLRY股票是什么时候拆分的？
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、41.21和5.27%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 41.21
- 开盘价
- 41.58
- 卖价
- 41.14
- 买价
- 41.44
- 最低价
- 41.13
- 最高价
- 41.58
- 交易量
- 24
- 日变化
- -0.17%
- 月变化
- 1.11%
- 6个月变化
- 5.14%
- 年变化
- 5.27%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%