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GLRY: Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu
GLRY exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.19 and at a high of 41.57.
Follow Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GLRY News
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- Katie Stockton On Market Rotation, Tech Stock Weakness, And More
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is GLRY stock price today?
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu stock is priced at 41.46 today. It trades within 41.19 - 41.57, yesterday's close was 41.17, and trading volume reached 29. The live price chart of GLRY shows these updates.
Does Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu stock pay dividends?
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu is currently valued at 41.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.09% and USD. View the chart live to track GLRY movements.
How to buy GLRY stock?
You can buy Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu shares at the current price of 41.46. Orders are usually placed near 41.46 or 41.76, while 29 and 0.66% show market activity. Follow GLRY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GLRY stock?
Investing in Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu involves considering the yearly range 35.61 - 43.79 and current price 41.46. Many compare 1.89% and 5.95% before placing orders at 41.46 or 41.76. Explore the GLRY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu stock highest prices?
The highest price of Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu in the past year was 43.79. Within 35.61 - 43.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu performance using the live chart.
What are Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu (GLRY) over the year was 35.61. Comparing it with the current 41.46 and 35.61 - 43.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GLRY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GLRY stock split?
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentu has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.17, and 6.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.17
- Open
- 41.19
- Bid
- 41.46
- Ask
- 41.76
- Low
- 41.19
- High
- 41.57
- Volume
- 29
- Daily Change
- 0.70%
- Month Change
- 1.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.95%
- Year Change
- 6.09%